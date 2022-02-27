Russia v Ukraine: Abramovich Hands off Chelsea

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As Chelsea and Liverpool go to ‘war’ in the Carabao Cup final today at Wembley to decide who wins the first domestic trophy of 2022, Russian billionaire owner of the Blues, Roman Abramovich, has given trustees of the London side’s charitable foundation stewardship of the Premier League club.

Abramovich, who bought the London club in 2003, said the foundation was in the “best position to look after the interests” of the club.

“I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” the Russian said in a statement.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.”

Abramovich and Chelsea did not reveal why he was giving the foundation stewardship.

However, several Russian individuals and entities have been put under sanctions by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea this week.

Abramovich has not faced any sanctions yet.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that uncertainty over Abramovich’s future was weighing on the club ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final.

Tuchel and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp have both been crowned European champions with their respective sides, but neither has won a cup in English football.

Chelsea last won the competition in 2015 but it is a decade since Liverpool got their hands on the prize.

There will also be a different name on the trophy for the first time since 2017.

That is because Manchester City have won the competition for the past four years – beating Chelsea on penalties in the 2019 final – but were knocked out this season in the fourth round by West Ham.

This is the first of four potential trophies Liverpool could win this season, after closing the gap on Premier League leaders City to three points and progressing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

