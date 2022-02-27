PDP Wins Jos By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Musa Agah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election.

Dr Oyeyinka Oyeyinde, the INEC Returning Officer, announced the result on Sunday in Jos.

Oyeyinde said that Agah scored 40,343 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Adam Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who came second with 37,757 votes.

He said that Mr Joseph Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 26,111 votes.

“Agah having satisfied the requirements of the law is the declared the winner of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and is hereby returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer said that 11 political parties participated in the election.

The constituency has 30 registration area centres, a total of 599,282 registered voters, out of which 108,318 voters were accredited for the election, while 10,811 voters cast their votes. (NAN)