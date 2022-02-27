Ondo By-election: APC Candidate Chased Out of Polling Unit

•Gunmen attack senator’s convoy in Cross River

Fidelis David in Akure

There was pandemonium yesterday at Gbogi Isinkan II, Ward 3, Unit 14 of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency by-election, Mayokun Alade, was chased out of his polling unit.

This is coming as the Senator representing Northern Senatorial district of Cross River, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe also escaped death by the whiskers at Ogoja as armed men shot some vehicles in his convoy during the by-election in Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Cross River State.

The Ondo incident almost marred the election at the polling unit as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused Alade of financial inducement.

However, the timely intervention of security agencies and APC leaders who whisked him out of the venue, saved the situation.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the people protested against the APC candidate as he was seen from a distance giving some people money, allegedly to induce them to vote for him.

Alade, however, debunked the allegation, narrating that “the people spotted me in white and hailed me, trying to hug me. I did not give anybody money to vote for me.”

He claimed that he had voted before he was whisked out of the premises so as not to disrupt the election, expressing optimism that he would win the election due to his developmental agenda for the growth of Akure Kingdom.

Meanwhile, some voters at St. Paul Primary School Oba Ile, ward 9, unit 3, in Akure North Local Government Area, alleged that the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa was distributing money during the election.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa denied the allegation, saying he never moved outside his residential area.In a related development, the Senator representing Northern Senatorial district of Cross River, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe also escaped death by the whiskers yesterday at Ogoja as armed men shot some vehicles in his convoy.

The gun-wielding operatives caused panic at the popular Ndok junction as they drove in a fierce manner in about 10 vehicles, including a coaster bus, Hilux, Sports Utility vehicle, scaring residents of Ogoja.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY that the incident happened along Abakpa axis of Ogoja when the gunmen were said to be returning from Mbube West where they had gone to scuttle the election.

