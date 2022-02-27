Obaseki’s Former Aide Dumps PDP for APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former Special Adviser to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Ikponmwosa Omorodion, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection took place at an event in Iguogun, near Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state

Omorodion, who described his defection as the “Return of the Prodigal Son”, said he was inspired to return based on the good work of the member, representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

The former Special Adviser, who defected along with some PDP bigwigs in the council area, said they wanted to add value to the APC in Ovia South West Local Government and Edo State in general.

Omorodion, who described their home-coming as eventful, said, “We know where we are coming from and we know the stuff we are made of. The reason for our defection is that we have seen it and not what we heard.

“We have had history as a people in the federal constituency. Some of us have come of age to know those that have represented us in the past.

“Today, even to the blind, when you talk of constituency projects, Ovia have never had it this good, even in the entire state. No representative since 1999 that have given effective representation to their people like Dennis Idahosa.

“History will not forgive us if we don’t align with him (Idahosa) to continue in the same stead and we cannot be seen to be working with him from the other side.

“We have come to work to support APC and most importantly, to support Dennis Idahosa.”

The Chairman of the party in Ovia South West, Mr Emmanuel Ogbomo, while receiving the decampees, said, in APC, there is no new or old members everyone has equal rights.

Ogbomo said he nursed no fear over the ability of the defectors to add value to the party haven worked with them during the 21 years as a member of the PDP.

“We all have equal rights and must see ourselves as leaders of the party in the local government,” he stated.

On his part, Idahosa, who commended the defectors for their bold steps, tasked them to immediately start working for the party.

