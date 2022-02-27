NPFL: Rivers Utd, Heartland Pick Remarkable Wins

Promise Etim

Heartland and Rivers United win are the talking points of the six matches of Match-day 15 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday.

More remarkable though, is the win in Owerri which saw Heartland continue their run of staying unbeaten in two seasons against Enyimba that is considered more illustrious given the number of laurels in their cabinet.

It also is the fifth game under Manager Erasmus Onuh with two wins and three draws; a result that seem to have arrested their hitherto free fall.

In the match which kicked off behind schedule, Murphy Ndukwu struck in the 57th minute to gift the Naze Millionaires the much desired win and the result lifts Heartland to 17th on the log.

At the upper echelon of the table, Rivers United moved four points clear at the top following a hard fought 2-1 win at home to Nasarawa United.

The Pride of Rivers will remain top of the log at the end of the Match-day 15 irrespective of the outcome of the game involving Plateau United and league Champions, Akwa United in Jos today.

Stanley Eguma’s men took the lead on 27 minutes through Chijioke Akuneto, before Isahq Rafiu doubled the home side’s advantage with his 10th of the season in the 39th minute.

Michael Tochukwu’s goal on 72 minutes could only but reduce the deficit for the Lafia side.

At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, Dakkada secured their first win in four games after defeating Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1. Yusuf Yusuf scored first for Coach Danlami’s men just four minutes Into the fixture, before Ifeanyi Ogba drew the visitors level on 26 minutes. Emmanuel Ayaosi capitalized on a rebound to seal the win for Dakkada in the 86 minute.

Abia Warriors needed a 74th minute beauty from Ifeanyi Nweke to overcome Shooting Stars in Okigwe. The home side had taken the lead inside two minutes, before Olafimihan Gafar drew the Ibadan side level in added time of first half from a penalty.

At Ikenne, Remo Stars found some inspiration to hit two past visiting Katsina United. Tolulope Ojo (45’) and Andy Okpe scored from the penalty spot on 72 minutes to secure a win for Coach Gbenga Ogunbote after three straight defeats.

Kano Pillars held Maikaba’s Rangers to a barren draw in Nnewi. The result leaves the Flying Antelopes eight points adrift of league leaders, Rivers United.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

