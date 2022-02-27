Nhyira Anim: The Idea of Beauty is Always Shifting

SlimRight CEO, Nhyira Anim is a delectable entrepreneur and a notable figure in the health and beauty space, based in Ghana, As a woman who has lived most of her adult life making people beautiful, she certainly has a good claim to being an authority in matters of beauty.

According to her, beauty is more than just what we can see on the surface. It entails a lot more and little wonder there has never been a consensus on the true meaning of it.

“Beauty for me is when a woman feels very good in her own skin. Beauty is when a woman feels confident, beauty is when a woman loves herself unconditionally. There are several ways to sustain beauty, for example, pouring into yourself, making sure that what you feed into your body is good for your body, taking care of yourself, and giving yourself a lot of love, it goes a long way,” she avers

“I believe when it comes to fitness, being healthy and beautiful, women have to do what goes best for them, and also do what makes them happy. If you think going to the gym works /makes you happy go for it, if you think using beauty products makes you happy go for it,” she added, drawing the correlation between beauty and fitness.

Nhyira Afrakoma Anim has made an enviable name for herself in the health and beauty space delivering life-changing beauty formulas to the doorsteps of many. Her popularity has swelled so big that she now controls a community of followers on Instagram, growing stronger each day. To her, social media has been a weapon which she has deployed to her advantage.

“Social media has helped me to understand the daily lives of people, it has also opened my eyes to see that a lot of people want to invest in their body, and as an entrepreneur I took such opportunity to bring the best beauty products to the market,” she says of social media and the impacts on her business.

She started the SlimRight brand in 2019, carefully picking her steps and assiduously building the brand to a popular name it has become. She admits the journey wasn’t all posher in the beginning but testimonies and referrals of her customers has kept her hopes alive.

“As an entrepreneur the road is never easy, especially when you want to deliver the best, my best experience on social media is when my customers come back to me to testify how good my product is, and one of my worst experiences is when people try to compare my products and services to others, ” she says.

Nhyira Afrakoma Anim did all her schooling in Ghana. She was born in Ghana and did her primary school in Sunyani, Ghana. She went to Aburi Girls Senior High School, also in Ghana before proceeding to Kwame Nkrumah University, Kumasi, Ghana for her university degree.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

