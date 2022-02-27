NEMA, Lawmaker Distribute Relief Materials to Flood victims in Bayelsa communities

Olusegun Samuel in Bayelsa

Succor came in the way of food and household items worth millions of Naira for the victims of last year’s flooding in Bayelsa communities of Southern Ijaw federal constituency as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Hon. Preye Oseke, the member representing the constituency came to their rescue.

The food items including bags of rice, garri, beans, tin tomatoes, seasonings, groundnut oil and household items like blankets, matrasses, mosquito nets and beddings were shared among community leaders, who will in turn distribute to the most affected households.

The items were presented to the community leaders by representatives of NEMA, Dahiru Yusuf, who is the Head of Operation in Edo State, and the wife of the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency at the federal house, Mrs Bridget Oseke.

Oseke, who represented her husband at the event, said the gesture represented her husband’s promise to ameliorate the sufferings of the community who were affected by the flooding.

She thanked the Federal Government and the emergency agency for the donation, just as he promised that the items would be distributed evenly among those who were affected.

Oseke, who said the items would be distributed to all members of the community devoid of any party affiliations, class or creed, promised to facilitate the transportation of the items to all the communities at any cost.

Yusuf said the distribution was carried out based on the agency’s assessment of the affected communities in Southern Ijaw, LGA.

According to him: “It’s an assistance from the Federal Government, to flood victims of 2021, from Southern Ijaw communities.

“There are communities in that area that was seriously affected, we heard of it and we went for an assessment, most of them loss their food items.

“So, this is an assistance from the federal government, to cushion what they have lost during the flooding period,” he said.

