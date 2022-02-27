Mike Adenuga: The Silent Giver Who Never Stops Giving

HighLife

There is a kind of human being that is rare: they are boundlessly powerful but they keep quiet about it. And even when they divest themselves of this power by lending a hand to others, they still keep their generosity to themselves. This is Dr. Mike Adenuga in brief. Even after influencing so many lives with his distinct philanthropy, the Globacom Chairman remains one of the most silent figures in Nigeria’s history of wealthy people.

It is no secret that Adenuga is one of the richest men. With a large host of businesses bearing his name and brand, it would have been odd if he wasn’t one of the pillars of wealth in Africa. Despite this fact, Adenuga is sought-after by many who want to document his long list of generous donations and contributions to the underprivileged in Nigeria. Yet, because of the paucity of this information, one would believe—falsely—that Adenuga isn’t doing much on this front.

Adenuga indeed hides in the shadows compared to his peers. But it is not true that his philanthropy is any less than theirs. One might even argue that it is Adenuga who has the true spirit of generosity seeing as he keeps mum about it.

To put things in perspective, consider the Mike Adenuga Foundation. This is a multinational agency that is committed to helping Africans out of the mire of destitution and purposelessness. With the agency’s many initiatives, lots and lots of Africans have grown beyond the limitations of their old situations. Almost none of the beneficiaries of the initiatives of the Mike Adenuga Foundation can be described as underprivileged anymore due to Adenuga’s teach-them-to-fish ideology.

Yet, Adenuga also actively helps people out of life’s difficulties. These are the individuals who cannot work and feed themselves. And then some are ill to whom Adenuga’s largesse has been upended time and again.

Truly, when it comes to philanthropy, Adenuga stands in a class all by himself. His attitude to giving to strangers is rare and enviable.

