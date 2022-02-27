Man with Special Grace: The World Celebrate Pastor Adeboye at 80th Birthday

HighLife

We are yet to step into March but the world has already begun celebrating one of the men in Nigeria for whose sake the month is so distinguished. Who can this be but Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the world-famous General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)? Pastor Adeboye will be turning 80 this year. Even so, like the man Caleb from Jewish history, Adeboye remains strong and full of life.

People are turning their houses inside out to find something to honour Daddy GO, as Adeboye is so fondly called. As a response to his upcoming birthday, cities and nations around the world are mobilising their citizens to raise their hands in prayer and thanksgiving for Adeboye’s life of dedication to God and service to man. At 80, Adeboye has touched more lives locally and internationally than nearly all of his peers in ministry. If this is not worth blessing God over, what is?

According to reports, Lagosians are especially primed towards hosting Adeboye. The RCCG flock, particularly, are laying down their palm fronds, as it were, in recognition of Daddy GO’s life and achievements. Even though the birthday is March 2, planning committees have been abuzz since the start of 2022, which tells you how seriously everybody is taking the celebration.

We can argue the equality of human beings all we want, but there is no debating the fact that some have gone further than others. Adeboye is such a one when it comes to pastoral ministry. Due to his vision and submission to God’s work, RCCG branches are reported to be more than 14 million around the world and in more nations than some of us know to exist.

So, there is a reason Pastor Adeboye is called a man of special grace. And at 80, that grace continues to billow forth, bringing comfort and peace to the hearts of people around the world.

