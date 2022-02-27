LOUD WHISPERS With Joseph Edgar

Bankole Aluko: Recollections

That is the title I gave my tribute. I had been approached by the very brilliant Reginald Udom, Managing Partner at Aluko and Oyebode to write a tribute for the late Bankole Aluko, SAN who was the founding Partner of the huge firm. His 20th year anniversary was approaching and they needed a very brilliant writer to pen a moving and very touching tribute that would do honour to the massive legacy of the iconic ‘Banky.’

Apparently, they had looked across the spectrum. Wole Soyinka is above 80, Chinua Achebe is long gone and Cyprian Ekwensi??? What other option do they have for a writer in that mold but the Duke of Shomolu o. Be laughing there, shebi, when I win the Pulitzer prize, all of you will stand up.

The project was quite exciting for me as it opened me up to a slew of very brilliant and accomplished people. Bankole was an icon; he attracted the most brilliant and sincere people into a grouping of super achievers who have also kept the relationship tight for over 30 years.

I spoke to people like Asue and Ituah Ighodalo, my Egbon, the very erudite and distinguished Gbenga Oyebode. I sha like to listen to him speak- very deliberate and incisive. I will just be listening and the thing will be doing me like I am eating Afang. Kai, some people are brilliant o. Otunba, Mordi who were Bankole’s foot soldiers in litigation also gave me great insight and then I spoke with his siblings, Toyin and Yele who were very sweet especially Yele whose narration I simply loved and cherished.

Then I spoke with his wife, the ever sweet and matronly Abiodun who spoke very passionately about their ‘friendship’. I like her. Her sincerity and care for humanity shone through. Her strength and resolve to remain a lightning rod in society despite life’s headwind inspired me.

Then the day for the anniversary came o. I walked into the hall with my head in the sky. Shakara wants to kill me o. Come and see lawyers – big, small, SANs, Charge and Bail everybody was there o.

I saw Donald Duke, saw Asue Ighodalo and my brother Olumide Aju SAN – that one has never bought any of my tickets – I just dey look am, I never ready for am. Also saw my brother Bode Olanipekun SAN- we are doing ‘Sardauna’ together in October.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was expected and the hall was distinguished. But a lot of people didn’t know I had written the tribute, so I stood up carrying a copy of the brochure and started to open the page to show them that I was the one who wrote this thing.

The female lawyers got more explanation – hi, I am the Duke of Shomolu and if you turn to page four of this brochure, you will see my very beautiful tribute to Bankole. We were very close, I taught him to ride and in fact contributed to his first bike when we were together in Shomolu. Please, can I have your number so I can tell you more about this very wonderful man, especially his King’s College days….?

The number of female lawyers’ phone numbers I got that day should begin to make Olumide Akpata, the influential NBA President, to be afraid of me o, because

I can shake his administration o.

From what I gleaned, Bankole was a beautiful soul- enigmatic and iconic. He did things passionately and exhibited the brilliance and sweetness of an ephemeral mind. But much more importantly was his love for humanity and wonderful attitude towards family, friends and society.

It is no wonder Aluko and Oyebode 20 years after have immortalised him with annual events and this glamourous, well-planned anniversary session.

When I got back to my office, I called my partner, Lami the Ogbomoso prince and showed him the brochure with a promise that I would do better for him.

God will continue to keep Bankole’s soul and bless and strengthen those he left behind and reward them for always keeping his memory warm. Wonderful.

GOV UDOM EMMANUEL: OF WITCHES AND WIZARDS

Every Akwa Ibom just like Asterix and Obelix the Gaul cartoon characters who believe that the sky will fall over their heads at any point- believe that witches and wizards ordain their daily existence.

This is why every Akwa Ibom person has pastors, prophets, seers, and all that industry built around him. My father had a whole community.

Our governor is not different as he has publicly proclaimed that witches and wizards have taken him to court making him delay the completion of the huge and wasteful Ecumenical Centre.

If it takes witches and wizards to let our governor know that the government really has no business in building a church let alone the huge ‘rubbish’ that he was building, then maybe we should give national honours to these witches o. They are positive-minded witches.

There is a reason why serious-minded people delineate religion from state. It is the hypnotic nature of religion, blurring logic and facts. So, when we rely on ‘God’ to choose a successor or on ‘Abasi’ to drive the business of governance we find ourselves in the unenviable position Udom has found himself today – heralding a castrated legacy.

Today, Akwa Ibom is a sad shadow of itself. People are wallowing in abject poverty; the place is littered with abandoned projects and there is nothing to evidence eight years of this government.

To now cap this, we will be saddled with a successor who ‘God’ chose and as a result has been perpetually on his knees, thanking and submitting himself to every pastor he can find in Akwa Ibom.

Well, what can the rest of us do, but to also run to our own pastors to counter the Udom’s pastors in a bid to confuse the God of Akwa Ibom so that he can steer clear and allow people to choose their true leaders.

Finally, na witch and wizard go choose our next governor as we dey go like this. Na wa.

CHRIS NGIGE: I TOTALLY AGREE

Me, I sha like this baba. Didn’t I pity this one when he was abducted and tied inside one toilet that time. I prayed and begged God to get him out of that forced quarantine.

He was freed and rose to become a very strategic player in our system. As a reward, he has told us that we would have all been refugees if not for the messianic regime we have now found ourselves.

As a medical doctor, he is prone to quantitative analysis and finite sequencing and scenario planning and won’t just make vacuous statements like my uncle Lai.

He was said to have gone ahead to mention the countries we would have ended up. He mentioned Cameroon, Niger. This is where I disagree. Me, I would never have gone to these countries o.

I would have headed to Swaziland or is Ngige saying that he does not see pictures of those naked damsels that their King is always parading or that he doesn’t know that there is a law there that we can marry four women or go to jail?

See, come to think of it sef, I am now regretting this wonderful Buhari government because I would have preferred to be a refugee in Swaziland than this one where I am enjoying the best of life and the greatest standard of living these past few years than I have ever.

Please my brother, is it not better to be a refugee than this one we are seeing.Mbok, let me keep quiet before they go and stop me at the train station.

My brother Ngige, I totally agree with you o, we are just an ungrateful bunch. Well-done.

CADBURY NIGERIA: WHAT IS GOING ON?

I saw your recent report where you are reporting profits that Mudi cannot report. For such a huge iconic brand, these financial reports are depressing. N830million in profits? What is that? Even my Mallam, who is selling tea down the road at Fola Agoro, if he pushes hard enough, he will do better.

Explanation that distributive and sales cost doubling revenue and administrative costs at over N400million is just to say the least funny.

What is really going on? It looks like since the legendary Christopher Kolade and Onosode left, the place has not been able to get its bearing right. The tsunami that came with Bunmi Oni seems to have left it crippled.

A confectionary firm, playing in a market that has over 60% of its population within its prospect enclave and behaving like this? Then something is definitely wrong with the leadership.

The shareholders must set up and demand explanations or simply just clear the place and get serious people to come and run it. Even my in-law, MaryAnn is doing better turnovers’ at Ikeja market from two sheds.

Cadbury, please don’t disgrace me. It was your shares I used to pay my younger brother’s school fees at the University of Sokoto in the 90s. If na now, the boy would have been kicked out of school and become the first Ibibio ‘meshai’. Cadbury oooooooo!!!!!!!!!

OBA ABDULWASIU OMOGBOLAHAN LAWAL: A REFRESHING TWIST

By now, you would have known that my new play is on Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the legendary former Governor of Lagos State and influential elder statesman. The title of the play is Babakekere and it’s coming up this Easter.

So when I am in this I-dey-look-for-money mode, nobody is safe o. I will just be running around like a mad man. Nobody and no institution is safe.

Anyways, that is how the hustle took me to Iruland. Like every Lagosian, the stories around and about Iruland has been part of my existence for the past 10 years. I sha used to drive past the palace and be wondering about the land, its traditions, the stories, its peoples and just how lucky they have been by their share location which puts them atop very prime real estate if not the most lucrative in black Africa.

Anyway, there I stood in front of His Majesty Oba Adegbolahan Lawal the reigning Oniru of Iru. What first struck me was his youthfulness and good looks.

Now, I have met so many Obas and before you enter, you would be briefed on the protocol. Some, you start to crawl from the car park till you get to the throne, others you lie flat on your belly with kola-nut on your head, lest you be turned into a lizard.

This one, no one told us anything, they just announced us and we entered. I didn’t know if I should prostrate, or crawl or kneel or sit on the bare floor.

Kabiyesi smiled at our discomfort and offered us a seat. He was calm, regal and majestic. I liked him. He was in white, very neat and gentlemanly.

He welcomed us and asked us to speak. We spoke. You trust me na. I talk o and then my partner Tolu spoke about Lagos. Kabiyesi opened up, telling us about his sojourn from Ijora to Ogudu on ‘missionary journeys’ in his heydays.

He looked so beautifully seated that royalty con begin to hungry me. There was no stuffiness that comes with these kinds of positions. No airs, a kind of regal humility that made you calm but you knew there were boundaries that you wouldn’t cross.

Kai, me I was liking everything about this ‘kabiyesi’. His palace was beautiful, not obscenely decorated but sweetly apportioned in all white. Glamorous with huge space allowing you a certain kind of freedom to express yourself. No sculptures or figurines that will give you nightmares at night. No semi-naked people with calabash and red rope on their heads with fire coming out of their anus chanting weird songs.

This was a serene and very beautiful palace. Its ambience gave out a whiff of Atlantic solace. I even almost slept off at the beautiful waiting room.

Kabiyesi himself showed depth in our discussions and showed his strong faith in Islam by giving suggestions on how we will accommodate Muslims during the play who would be in the middle of the holy month during the time.

As we exited, we stood by our cars wondering at what just happened to us. That was a beautiful experience o, I want to go back, I don’t want to go back to Shomolu o.

I loved this experience and would not mind to have a longer session with kabiyesi where we can discuss deeper things. This was truly a King. I tell you.

SAM AIBONI: THE PEOPLES REPRESENTATIVE

Sam is brilliant. He is ex-Shell and he wants to go to the House of Representative on the platform of the PDP. Sam is part of the growing army of restive Nigerians who find themselves between the ages of 45 and 55 and who see this 2023 as the last chance for them to make a disruptive change in the system.

Tired of the seeming doldrums that is governance at all levels in this country, this demographic has started pushing towards power. Some are gunning for the Presidency others are gunning for the chambers while some others are looking at the states at all levels of governance.

Aiboni is a strategic member of this army. Originally from Edo, he wants to represent a part of Lagos and has collected his nomination form and his posters are already out.

I engaged him recently. He is my friend, associate and my lawyer. As we descended the staircase at the Lagos High Court during the week after a tedious session in mediation, I ask him – Sam, I hear say you dey come out and you do not tell major influencers like me. How you want win election without all the light-skinned women voting for you for your constituency? He knelt down and begged me. He had to otherwise once I give instruction, that is the end of that dream.

I looked at him and took pity on him because his elder brother, Tosan, was there and had played a very strong role during the mediation session, making them not to handcuff me.

So, I say Sam, ‘No worry, I will support you, you are a good man but you have to reduce your belle so you go fit dodge for house if ‘Gbaja’ want use maze stone you.’

I strongly believe in his candidacy and would work very seriously behind the scenes for his emergence.

The plan is to ramp up oversight functions at the level of the legislature. If we cannot take the Presidency because we cannot fight dirty – you gerrit? If you don’t gerrit, forget abourrit- lets populate the legislature with cognate professionals who will ask questions and provide credible oversight. Sam, let’s do this. Well-done.

FEMI FANI-KAYODE: THE LION ROARS

Shebi somebody said oga was a two-minute man and that Oga was not up to it in the other room. Me, I have never believed that one cos of Oga’s pedigree in these matters which have been well chronicled.

Anyways, I am hearing that Oga is expecting a set of twins from the very beautiful Nerita. My people, I have spoken to her before, the voice that comes with that beauty is enough to make the Lion Roar from Apapa and we hear in Shomolu.

Well, my sources have never failed me. So, guys, looks like we may be hearing cries of new babies in no distant time. Remember, I told you first o. Kai.

TUFACE IDIBIA: FIFTY MILLION NAIRA A TRAITOR

I was sleeping peacefully when all of a sudden, a ragged newspaper was thrust in my face. I woke up; it was the Duchess and she looked like she had just caught me again. Kai, I jumped up and ran for my phone, did she burst my password. As a veteran, the first rule of survival in these matters is to first ascertain exactly what she knows and never start explaining anything until you are very sure what she knows.

So, I wake up and try emotional blackmail, ‘Adiagha, my BP spiked. It’s 170/120. I don’t know what is happening o. That did not work o. She shouted, ‘Tuface gave Annie N50million to beg her for all the disgrace and women he has been carrying. You, I have asked for common N100,000 and you have been telling me stories and you have more women than Tuface, BP kill you there.

I grabbed the paper. Where Tuface get N50million? African Queen wey he sing na ‘70years’ ago o. Kai, I say Duchess calm down, this is not real N50million, na crypto currency. Na breeze. She shows me the alert and I weak.

Please, if you don’t give me N100,000 today forget eating in this house, talk less of seeing my thighs. I had just come out of a two-week suspension. Which kind wahala be this? What is even wrong with this bald headed Otukpo man o?

Thankfully, I can borrow money from Access Bank. They have this app that will give you money in minutes. I apply the thing give me N270,000. I send N200,000 to Duchess with a text. I am not Tuface but this is real cash not crypto go and buy yourself meat pie and come here, I am waiting. I also told her that I was making an advance payment for when she will catch me next month.

But seriously, what is even wrong with this Tuface guy? Even if he wants to give his wife N50million can’t he beg her not to make it public because of the concomitant effect of the action on our women and their immediate response to our men? If Access bank hadn’t come to my aid, what would have happened to my continuous flow of Afang?

This Tuface or whatever he is calling himself these days is a traitor. Why would he pay ransom, didn’t he know that we follow El-Rufai mantra of not negotiating with terrorists?

With this kind of ransom payment, how will we stamp out this thing in our system? Now every woman will be expecting some kind of monetary restitution anytime we step out.

Someone should flog this Tuface. A traitor I have never seen since Judas Iscariot. I am so angry. Kai.

AKIN KEKERE-EKUN: LET ME JUST SAY THIS

I have a list of five Nigerians that I respect, fear and adore. These five can and do influence me. I respect their opinions, seek for them and implement them once I get them.

People come and go on that list, but Mr. ‘Keks’ is permanent on the list. He had been there since 1994. I respect his interjections, advice and engagements. He picks his words and lays down the advice with strong logic and experience and most times coming from such a distinguished personality, I just drop the phone with goose pimples all over my body, asking myself ‘Do I really deserve this?’

He doesn’t like publicity and would absolutely not like this but do I care? I must say thank you sir, I must say God bless you, those two-minute phone calls situate me and richly bless me. Thank you so much sir.

He will say, ‘Edgar, you cannot say that. Don’t you know you have a voice? Edgar, Pick your words, do not be in a hurry to comment, people are waiting for you to speak, speak guardedly. Edgar, never take sides until you hear from everybody, there are always two sides.

Keep it coming sir, I dey compile am so I will release am for book and sell. Kai, I don run oooo. God bless you sir.

