IG Appoints New DIG Operations, Redeploys AIGs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, as Acting DIG Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja and DIG representing North-West geo-political zone.

A statement issued by Force Headquarters said the IG also ordered the redeployment of AIG Aji Ali Janga, AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed to their new positions as AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively.

It said the posting/redeployment of the senior officers was due to the recent vacuum created by the retirement of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-west geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

The new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Ag. DIG Bala Zama Senchi, a consummate police officer, holds a BA in History.

The Kebbi State-born cop has held many command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos and Jigawa Police Command.

Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

AIG Ali Aji Janga, who takes over the mantle of leadership of the Police Mobile Force, holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Maiduguri.

A of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), AIG Ali Janga has attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Borno-born police officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

AIG Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, who has been redeployed to supervise police activities in Zone 7, Abuja, holds a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Sociology from the Bayero University Kano and member of the National Disaster Management Board.

He has attended several professional courses/workshops both in Nigeria and abroad.

The Abuja-born police officer, has held several command positions in the past.

They include: Commissioner of Police, Anti-Fraud Section, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja; Commissioner of Police, Enugu and Borno Police Commands amongst others.

Until his recent posting as the AIG Zone 7, Abuja, he was the AIG in-charge of FEDOPS, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police has charged the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in the leadership of their respective departments and commands so as to enhance the on-going drive at repositioning the force for improved service delivery.

The statement said the changes take immediate effect.

