From Outdoor Advertising to Real Estate: How Seyi Tinubu is Playing Big in Lagos Real Estate

Innovativeness is one of those things that is rarely inherited. As creative as Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential aspirant and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is, his expertise has always lain in politics. His son, Seyi Tinubu, is a different story. Seyi continues to make a name for himself as one of the more all-inclusive geniuses in Nigeria. Despite having dominated the advertising industry in recent times, Seyi is making waves in real estate.

You would be wrong to think that Seyi is only good at media and digital marketing. The son of the Lion of Bourdillon has overshadowed his peers on more business fronts. Even as the CEO/Chairman of Loatsad Promomedia, Seyi has proficiently taken charge of services that border on telecommunications, energy, banking and finance, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, education, government, and real estate.

Recently, the main thrust of Seyi’s business persona has been real estate. The industry seems to be taking more and more of Seyi’s time and the harvest of achievements is just stupendous. According to those in the know, Seyi has begun using the business connections he formed more than a few years ago in Lagos State to make good on his realty dreams.

Currently, Seyi has reportedly taken admirable steps towards popularising luxury buildings in different Lagos neighbourhoods. Old Ikoyi, for example, purportedly has the highest number of luxury apartments with Seyi’s print of excellence clearly branded on them. But that is only Old Ikoyi, not the other parts of Lagos that Seyi has taken for his property business.

Very few people can spread their influence to multiple, one might even say divergent, businesses and still come out alright. Seyi is one of such people and he has managed to create harmony between his advertising ventures and real estate. Then again, his ingenuity is well recorded, so the expansion of Seyi’s businesses should come as no surprise to the informed.

