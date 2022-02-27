Former First Bank MD, Bisi Onasanya, Making the Difference with The Address Homes

HighLife

The best business people are simply the best business people. They are the best at what they do because of who they are. This is the case with almost every successful individual at the apex of Nigeria’s corporate block. Take the former Group MD and CEO of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya, for example. After making a jewel of the banking institution, he strode into the industry of property development, acquisition, and sale, and the industry has not been the same because of him.

According to sources, Onasanya’s brainchild, The Address Homes, has started a new variety of waves that is currently sweeping across the real estate segment of Lagos State’s economy. This is after the management of The Address Homes announced on February 14, 2022, that they have added two new housing brand schemes into the Nigerian home market and these brands will sit in Lagos of all states.

Based on the info received from The Address Homes management, the two brands are expected to start a different kind of residential housing style. This style reportedly integrates what is known to be the most contemporary architectural configurations with a luxurious gloss. Expectedly, the brands will consist of very cosy homes which are as comfortable as they are exclusive.

Onasanya’s novel brands have been named Luxuria and Dan & Dan Apartments. Each of them is characterised by jaw-dividing features such as 4 bedroom-maisonettes that are 500 square meters in width and penthouses that are twice that size. On the other hand, Dan & Dan Apartments is a waterfront mini-estate with 27 units of fully serviced apartments. There are more outstanding features in both brand schemes than this article can list.

One can only say that Onasanya is an incredible businessman, visionary, and thorough. In a handful of years, he has taken over an industry formerly indoctrinated with mediocrity and low standards. With Onasanya’s The Address Homes, it is obvious that the new has come.

