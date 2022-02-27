FG Moves to Evacuate Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine to Poland

•Lists four borders in Ukraine Nigerians can cross to safety

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government yesterday said it had made necessary arrangements to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Ukraine to Poland.

To this end, it has listed four borders in Ukraine where its citizens seeking to leave the country can be evacuated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this yesterday.

She said the borders are Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Medyka-Szeginie and Budomierz-Hurszew.

“For Nigerians in Ukraine trying to cross over to Poland, there are eight borders between Poland and Ukraine; four borders are recommended,” she said.

“Nigeria volunteer groups, as well as staff of the Nigerian embassy, will be at these borders to help you out. We are going to provide contact details of these Nigerians that will be there to help you out and the convergence point.

“If you are in Ukraine and you are not in a place directly affected, it is advisable that you stay where you are.

“There are forms you can fill; they are people to call. All information would be provided on our website: nidcom.gov.ng. So, go to that website for further details and we will continue to update you,” she added.

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerians in Poland can contact the following phone lines for assistance: +48 739400001, 729467341, +48729560 416, +48508182948, +48729690481 and +2348033372086.

Also, the Embassy of Nigeria in Warsaw, Poland, in a public notice, said officials and volunteers would be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders to pick up Nigerians.

In Ukraine, the Nigerian Embassy in Kyiv advised all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and environs, including students, and their relations in Nigeria to contact the Embassy in Kyiv for matters about enquiries, consular and welfare requests and emergencies.

In Poland, the Embassy advised Nigerians crossing over to Poland to present 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa as the destination address to the border officials.

The public notice reads: “In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine. Please be advised that all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa.

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points.

It added that officials of the Embassy could be reached on: +380632353417; +380631954965; +380442597767; +380442581854; +380442599942; and/or Nigeriaconsul@gmail.com; as well as Nigeriakiev@yahoo.com.

The statement further advised Nigerians to take their individual and collective safety and security very seriously; avoid unnecessary travels within the country; especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine, and ensure that they carry requisite identification at all times.

The Embassy, however, promised to make periodic announcements as the need arises.

Months of tension between Russia and Ukraine took another dimension on Thursday when Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, ordered troops into Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began.

The death toll has reportedly risen to 198 with over 1,000 said to have been wounded.

Death Toll Hits 198, over 1,000 Wounded

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has said 198 civilians have been killed in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, who made the disclosure yesterday, said three children were among those who died — according to Ukrinform, the country’s news agency.

He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children.

“According to operational data, we have 198 dead at the hands of the gunpowder, including three children, 1,115 injured, 33 of which were children,” he said.

“Military defends the country with weapons in their hands, weapons of doctors are selfless labour. No one has been home for three days, and it won’t be soon. But we are ready and giving away. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the ZSU.”

What was initially diplomatic tension between the two countries escalated when the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, announced the start of a special military operation in Donbas on Thursday.

Russian troops pressed towards Ukraine’s capital on Saturday — after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground, and some piling up at borders to escape the war.

Even though Russia claims its attack on Ukraine targets only soldiers, civilians have been killed

In a video on social media, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that all the 27 European leaders he asked for help refused to fight with Ukraine.

But Zelenskyy had earlier refused an offer from the US government to evacuate, insisting he would stay.

“The fight is here,” Zelenskyy said.

Martial law has been imposed throughout Ukraine, with Zelenskyy signing a decree on general mobilisation.

“We’ll give weapons to anyone ready to defend the country,” he said.

