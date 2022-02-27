FG Committed to Partnering Private Sector to Build Strong Economy, Says Buhari

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration is commitment to partnering private sector in achieving its vision of a strong and resilient economy.

Buhari stated this yesterday while declaring opened the 43rd edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair, organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

The President who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the COVID-19 Pandemic, and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange and investment inflows has shown the need to urgently reconsider and modify the thinking on investments with comparative advantage in order to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security.

He said the need to drive job-intensive economic growth requires that attention be focus on investments with high potential for job creation and reducing the demand for foreign exchange.

According to the President, the federal government was making efforts to build and strengthen key sectors which strengthen Nigeria’s economic security in addition to traditional areas of comparative advantage.

He added that the federal government was focused on resolving the challenges which remains an impediment in the business environment.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange and investment inflows have shown that there is need to urgently reconsider and modify the thinking on investment led by comparative advantage only, in order to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security.

“Our need to drive job-intensive economic growth means that we have to enable investment in areas with high potential for job creation and reducing the demand for foreign exchange.

“While it also serves as an opportunity to change the country narrative to become less vulnerable to incidents, which was not created,” Buhari said.

Buhari commended the Kaduna state government for “being one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors for implementing innovative ways for investments”.

On his part, the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who was represented by the Commissioner, Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof. Kabiru Mato, commended KADCCIMA for the annual event which he said, would provide opportunities for companies to showcase their products to boost the state’s economy.

He said the Kaduna state government had been making deliberate efforts in empowering youth and women across the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Ide Udeagbala, commended KADCCIMA for the consistency in organising the trade fair.

