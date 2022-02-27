Celebrating Billionaire Digital Entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh at 66

Society Watch

The story of technology and e-commerce in Nigeria and the African continent will be incomplete without a mention of the many pioneering roles the Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has played in this domain. His journey of over three decades in this sector is one of the exciting qualities that set him apart from other players.

Interestingly, the serial digital entrepreneur has earned a name for himself through his visionary contributions to Africa’s ICT space.

In January 2018, Nigeria’s business climate was shaken to its very foundation when the Zinox Group, through his deftness and patriotic zeal, outbid some international brands, including a particular sector leader in the e-commerce market to acquire the then-ailing Konga. It was a piece of news whose echoes reverberated around the corridors of the global business world.

But curiously, the networth of Ekeh, who was recently honoured as the Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, is certainly underrated in Nigeria, perhaps for his humility and simplicity – this is unlike many of his counterparts who flaunt their wealth unnecessarily.

For a man with such huge accomplishments, many would have expected him to paint the town red when he celebrated his 66th birthday last Tuesday. But rather than rolling out the drums in celebration of the occasion, he was away in the United Kingdom doing what he knows how to do best: discussing business deals.

However, this does not mean that he is not appreciative of God’s blessings in his life. He only detests carnival-like celebrations on such occasions.

On the day, he was said to have been literally bombarded with a torrent of birthday messages and outpour of encomiums from friends, well-wishers, fans as well as admirers.

