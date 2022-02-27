Cana-Care Restates Commitment to Transforming Education in Africa

Sunday Ehigiator

Cana-Care, an educational programme established in 2021, has restated commitment to transform education in Africa, with its completely new educational experience targeted at students from Grade one to Grade 12 across Africa.

In a recent statement, Cana-Care Country Programme Director, Siya Nwator, said the new educational model was already transforming students in other parts of the globe and now, it is time for Nigeria and Africa to experience the same.

“Cana-Care presents to students the singular opportunity to find their path in their educational journey and inspire them to educational success.”

Siya said Cana-Care will be offering a life-time opportunities through the International Joint School Program, International Summer Camp Education Program, College and University Pathways Program, including School and Professional Improvement Programs.

She urged schools and parents to take advantage of what is to come from the Cana-Care Education Program in 2022.

Similarly, Founder, Cana-Care Education Program, Adebiyi Oke highlighted the core offerings of Cana-Care Education Program as a ‘FAB-ulous’ education service delivery.

He said Cana-Care is a forward-looking, affordable, and borderless educational program developed by Africans for Africa and for the benefit of African students.

“The forward-looking content supports the student towards achieving globally recognised education credentials with ease. Cana-Care offers parents affordable fees consideration by reducing to less than 10 per cent, the cost of giving their children a global standard education.

“The borderless approach to learning is powered by our user-friendly technology platform and it provides the student the flexibility to learn at school, home, or on the move, anywhere and anytime.”

Also speaking, Cana-Care Country Manager, Opeyemi Busari, said the quest of the program is to help students shape their future, rather than react to change.

“It is our priority to support students on their journey to acquiring the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), a proven credential that is acceptable in Colleges and Universities in all 38 OECD Member countries, including Canada, UK, USA, and Australia.”

On the plans of Cana-Care to deliver the new education reality in Nigeria and Africa, Cana-Care Community Relationship Director, Josephine Oke, noted that, the journey of a successful education pathway begins with Cana-Care.

According to her, “we have several inspiring programs from Cana-Care that schools, parents, and students can take advantage of, starting in 2022.

“We have the registration ongoing for the Summer Camp Education Program coming up in July 2022. Our International Joint School Program will be kicking-off across Africa in September 2022.

“The Cana-Care High School and University enrolments are ongoing all year round for placement in schools of choice in Canada. Interested parents are encouraged to visit the website www.cana-care.com.ng to begin to enjoy these benefits.”

Also speaking, co-founder, Cana-Care, Jasper Erekosima, said it was important for families to take advantage of the Cana-Care Education Program in order to assure the future of their wards through affordable education, success in college and university admission with high chances of obtaining scholarships, and unlocking their potentials for a bright future in their chosen careers.

“Elementary and High School students will enjoy the flexible benefits of schooling in their home countries or Canada, thus helping them attain success in the comfort of their locations, home or abroad. Jasper said Cana-Care is the new reality for students in Africa,” she noted

