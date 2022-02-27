Awoniyi on Target as Union Berlin Hammer Mainz

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, scored a 75th minute goal for Union Berlin to help seal 3-1 victory over visiting Mainz at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin) yesterday.

Awoniyi was impressive for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations despite the Nigeria’s early exit from the tournament.

He came on into the game as a late substitute in Saturday’s game after stepping in as replacement for teammate Voglsammer in the 67th minute.

It took highly mobile Awoniyi only eight minutes on the pitch to register his name on the scorers’ sheet.

Berlin had shot into the lead as early as the 7th minute extending the lead in the 56th minute before Awoniyi closed it up with a third goal. Mainz however had a consolation goal in the 8oth minute thanks to Dutchman Delano Burgzorg.

Awoniyi is among players being penciled for the double header World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana next month.

