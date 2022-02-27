Applause for Saliu Mustapha for His Philanthropy

Last August, Mallam Saliu Mustapha was announced the fourth Turaki of Ilorin, Kwara State. The appointment, quite expectedly, was greeted with thunderous applause and accolades from around the country and beyond. The reason is not far-fetched.

He has obviously registered himself in the consciousness of the people as a patriot and philanthropist of note in the past years.

Though Mustapha is an accomplished businessman and a politician, he is more known for his impactful philanthropy.

Like the previous holders of the Turaki title, there is no project or programme undertaken in Ilorin in the last few years without his meaningful input. But unlike some lousy politicians in the town, Mustapha, who is in his 40s, is said to have impacted so many lives in Ilorin without needless hype. It is also a fact that he has continuously contributed financially towards the running of the Ilorin Central Jumat Mosque.

A source revealed to Society Watch that his good deeds were chiefly considered in his selection for the Turaki title.

Society Watch also gathered that Mustapha, despite not being in the power loop, has been spending at least N60 million annually on scholarships for indigent students in and outside the town since 2008.

