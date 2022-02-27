APC Wins Akure North/South By-election

Fidelis David in Akure

Mayokun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Akure South/North Federal constituency by-election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the result late Saturday night at the constituency’s collation centre, located at St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The seat became vacant following the death of Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive, in August 2021.

Seven political parties, which include Accord Party, (AP) African Democratic Party (ADP), APC, All Peoples Party (APP), National Redemption Movement,(NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP) participated in the election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, said the APC candidate, Olanrewaju, won with 26,370 votes, while the candidate of PDP, Olumuyiwa Adu, scored 24,201 votes.

Ajayi noted that ADP scored 465; APP, 125; NRM, 76; SDP, 68; while Accord Party polled 41 votes.

He said: “Total number of registered voters is 364,538; total vote cast, 52,259; valid votes cast 51,346; while 913 votes were rejected.

“The election was contested, Olawale Oyemakinde of A party scored a vote of 41; Oluwawemimo Fadeke Felicia of APD scored a total vote of 465; Alade Mayokun of APC scored 26, 370; Joseph Ayodeji Ajayi of APP scored the total vote of 125; Johnson Olufemi Olawusi of NRM scored a total vote of 76; Olumuyiwa Silvester Adu of PDP scored 24,201 and Opawole Olayinika Tajudeen of SDP scored a total vote of 68.

“That Alade Mayokun of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

While giving a breakdown, the returning officer noted that in Akure South, APC scored 17,686 votes, while PDP scored 18,338 and in Akure North, APC polled 8,684 votes to defeat PDP with 5,863 votes.

