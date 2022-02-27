APC, PDP Win By-election in C’River

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning in Ogoja, Cross River State announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jude Ngaji, winner of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday.

INEC’s returning officer for the election, Dr. Edor John Edor, said Ngaji of the APC polled 22,778 votes, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Mike Usibe, who polled 20,590 votes.

The returning officer said that as of the time of the election, the total number of registered voters in the federal constituency stood at 193,618, out of which 45,877 were accredited to vote.

He said the total votes cast was 45,356 with 43,828 votes recorded as valid while 1,528 were invalid.

In a related development, the INEC officially declared Ekeng Effiom of the PDP winner of the by-election for Akpabuyo State Constituency also held on saturday.

Announcing the result, the INEC returning officer said the PDP candidate polled 5,866 to win the election, while his closest rival, Mr. Ekpo Bassey of the APC, lost the election by polling 5,363.

