The Nigeria Agenda’s Unity Crusade Ahead 2023

Segun Awofadeji reports on the launch of the advocacy group, The Nigeria Agenda in North-east states, using Bauchi as a base

Bauchi State stood still on Wednesday February 9, 2022, as the North-east zone of The Nigeria Agenda, an advocacy group with intent at orchestrating the new spirit of Nigerianess devoid of tribal, religious and regional inclinations. The launch event was witnessed by members of the National Prosperity Movement and about 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Students, Women Groups, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

Earlier on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, members of the TNA led by the Chief Convener/Chief Executive, Hon. Ahmed Sajoh paid an advocacy visit to one of Nigeria’s renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in his house along Bauchi – Gombe road to a warm reception, ahead of their meeting the following day.

The Scholar who stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and see to the success of the Nigeria Project, equally enjoined Nigerians to come together towards ensuring a strong, virile and united nation.

Dahiru Bauchi emphasized that without peace and unity no meaningful progress can be made, he therefore prayed for peace and unity so that one Nigeria will continue to exist.

The ceremony proper, which attracted stakeholders from across the North-east sub- region, was full of splendour, pomp and ceremony, was held at the prestigious Command Guest House, Bauchi. Different speakers on the occasion expressed their desire and interest to engender a new Nigeria that will bring enhanced security, unity and development. All the speakers were very emphatic in their call for new leadership that will ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government come 2023.

The Special Guest of Honour, an elder statesman, Alhaji Yerima Aliyu Giade, stressed the need for leaders with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development.

According to him, “We want continuity and a person with a good agenda, so the project is timely. We want an agenda with an actor who is serious.”

Giade supports The Nigeria Agenda mission, adding the programme would translate well in the choice of leadership.

He further called on Nigerians not to focus on political parties during the 2023 general elections but on the candidates the political parties are fielding saying that it is the elected person that will be held accountable for any failure, not the political parties.

He emphasized that political pressure groups in the country like ‘The Nigeria Agenda’ should go round the country to sensitize the citizens on the need for them to set aside ethno-religious biases and sectionalism in the choice of candidates in the 2023 General elections.

He expressed optimism that if such was properly done, the 2023 General elections will produce the kind of leaders who will move the country forward, positively.

He, however, suggested that for Nigeria to have good leadership it has been yearning for, all politicians who have corrupt cases hanging on their necks at various courts across the country should be barred from contesting elections in the 2023 general elections.

Yerima Aliyu Giade who also spoke emphatically on the 2023 general elections stressed that Nigeria must get it right this time around.

He said that, “I am calling on the NASS to, as a matter of necessity, enact laws as part of the Electoral law banning anyone with a pending corruption charge in the court from contesting. If that is done, right people will be elected because what we need is good leadership”.

The former National Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission also advised voters not to sell their votes for peanuts no matter the temptation to do so because according to him, it will amount to mortgaging their future and that of the entire country.

Yerima Giade who had served as Commissioner in the government of Bauchi State severally, said that,”I am not against anybody collecting money from whoever, but what I am saying is that nobody should sell his/her vote, and nobody should sell his/her conscience. When they bring, collect but act based on your conscience”.

According to him, “It is disgusting to see people sell their votes. It is disgusting to see a housewife putting her voter’s card on top of her hijab looking for N500. It happened in a place like Bauchi in present day Nigeria during the last general elections. It is a shame. That is how bad the situation has degenerated”.

He stressed that, “If we, the politicians, will go round and distribute money, the people should collect it because it is their money, perhaps, they might have been stolen. But not for them to come out and start selling their votes, that is wrong and we must start discouraging it”.

Speaking further, he said that, “If we must persuade them to vote for us, yes, give incentives. You can give cars, bags of rice, sugar, whatever, to persuade someone to vote for you. What I am saying is that whatever you give me, I will take it. It is up to me to say thank you first and then to decide whether to vote for you or not”.

“When you sell your vote, you are mortgaging your future and that of the nation and the future of your children. However, I know the level of poverty, there are people who cannot tolerate it. Let us reduce poverty by telling people how to take care of themselves”, he added.

In his remarks, the Chief Convener/ Chief Executive of the Movement who is also a former Commissioner of Information in Adamawa State, Hon Ahmed Sajoh said that the group was in Bauchi to discuss how Nigeria will move on as a united entity.

He berated former leaders of Nigeria who were the architect of what the country is presently passing through saying that the trend must stop.

Ahmed Sajoh who said that, “It is high time Nigerians got it right”, reiterated that Nigeria leaders can address insecurity challenges facing the country.

He stressed that leadership is a responsibility which the leader must discharge with passion irrespective of his/her ethno-religious affiliation because according to him, “leaders are selected or elected by majority of people and it should be devoid of sectional sentiment”.

Ahmed Sajoh likened leadership to a football team which must have a Coach and a captain who give directions as to how the team will play saying that, “if the coach is bad, the team will play badly. So, we need to have leaders who know what to do at the appropriate time”.

The Nigeria Agenda Convener then charged Nigerians to look very well before electing next leaders for the country saying that, “The Nigeria Agenda group is basically set to mobilize the people, sensitize them on how to go about it. Very soon, we will come out with our plan of action after series of meetings and note comparing”.

He said that, “We are here to let you know that we are in Bauchi state and our aim is to promote one Nigeria devoid of ethno-religious divide. We want a Nigeria where people will appreciate one another without any acrimony”.

He called on North East leaders to support and champion the cause for

effective leadership development systems of Nigeria.

Sajoh commended the North-east coordinators for their resilience and steadfastness in promoting the TNA across the six states of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe and Bauchi

Mr ‘Niyi Akinsiju, Chief Advocate of TNA explained that rather than promote individual ethnic nationalism,

“Nigerians should be awakened to the need to emplace leadership that will ensure transparency in government and integrity in the business of governance.

Akinsiju also said that, “what Nigeria needs is a committed, dedicated, responsible and selfless leader like the First and only Prime Minister of Nigeria, Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who gave his all for the good of the country”.

The Chief Advocate of the group lamented that, “nothing has changed since the first coup that claimed the precious lives of some of the best leaders ever produced in the country. We were divided back then and we are still hugely divided right now. “

The Media expert said TNA is a Non – Governmental Organisation(NGO) advocating Good Governance and total liberation of the Nigerian masses as well as enlightening Nigerians on the importance of choosing a patriotic leader who has the country at heart

Akinsiju who stressed the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and togetherness as the nation prepares for another general election in 2023, observed that while agents of division have continued to propagate the erroneous submission that Nigeria is not yet a nation in the real sense of nationhood, the reality is different.

“We know that in reality after more than 150 years of social and economic interaction as peoples of different tongues and ways of worship within this common geographical space, it can be said that we have evolved into true nationhood”.

According to him, “We have come together to form The Nigeria Agenda Advocacy because we are concerned over the political coloration of the Nigeria environment. We realise that there are so many cleavages in the country and we also have so many violent exponents of these cleavages who have continued to populate the public space with distractive sentiments”.

He added that “As a collective, we should demand of leadership that will ensure inclusiveness, transparency in government and integrity in the business of governance rather than those that will excuse abysmal performance or criminality in the conduct of government on the smokescreen of ethnicity and religious persecution”.

On her part, North-east Zonal Coordinator, Patriotic Coalition, Mrs Naomi John said that women have a great role to play in The Nigeria Agenda because according to her, women are in the majority in every aspect of governance.

She also said that women are the worst hit whenever there is bad leadership stressing that women group are ever ready now more than ever before to play key role in the coming dispensation.

Mrs Naomi John explained that the Nigeria Agenda is a project that all Nigerians would benefit from, adding TNA would create awareness among Nigerians on the choice of credible and accountable leadership.

“The awareness would bridge the distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens in the country,” she said.

Alhaji Umar Sade, former Bauchi State’s Commissioner for Information and Bauchi state Coordinator of TNA Said Nigeria needs leadership development systems;

“It is incumbent on Nigerian leaders to understand how cultural differences affect development and progress of the country.

Sade who prayed for a better, united and prosperous Nigeria explained that rather than promote individual ethnic nationalism more attention should be geared towards the enthronement of an indivisible and egalitarian Nigerian society.

All other prominent people who spoke during the session, agreed that Nigeria must get it right in the next general elections in order to change things for the better for Nigerians by electing credible people.

The TNA North-east was launched in Bauchi with stakeholders of all the North-east states and their coordinators

Shortly after the formal launch of The Nigeria Agenda, the team paid an Advocacy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu in his palace.

The Emir in his welcome remarks also warned Nigerians against choice of leaders based on their religious, ethnic and other sentimental considerations.

He cautioned against allowing tribal and religious sentiment to influence the choice of leaders in the country.

The Emir urged leaders to be honest, sincere and just while carrying out their responsibilities. He also commended the efforts of TNA team for advocating Nigeria Agenda and unity of the country.

Adamu however prayed for the success of the TNA, adding that the mission of the agenda would change the narrative of the country.

Earlier, the TNA lead team Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh said they were in the palace to seek for his blessings and also intimate him on the mission of the TNA.

According to him, we want to advocate against division in the block of South South, North East, South West, North West, tribal and religious division among others in the country.

“And to emphasise the need for unity, togetherness and agenda for Nigeria to be Nigeria as one entity,” he said.

““Is possible to avoid introducing tribal sentiments, religious factors and the north/south dichotomy as we pursue the common good of this nation,” he said.

Sajoh also explained that TNA advocates for leaders who are honest, just and fair, inspirational leaders with vision to keep the country together.

““We must realise that what is of great importance is our unity and the progress of the country,” he said.

Sajoh appealed to traditional and religious leaders to support the movement to succeed in its quest of engineering a united Nigeria.

