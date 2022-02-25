Osinbajo Inaugurates Doctors’ Apartment, Shops, School, Road in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was in Maiduguri yesterday to launch the 30th edition of the federal government’s micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSME) clinic during which he inaugurated four out of over 500 projects executed by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

The vice president arrived Maiduguri around 11am and was received by Zulum alongside Senator Kashim Shettima, National and State Assembly members, other top government officials and party leaders.

Osinbajo, arrived the ancient town in the company of the Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagun; Minister of State for Agriculture, Baba Shehuri who is from the state, and some National Assembly members also from the state.

The VP immediately went about the task that brought him to the state as he inaugurated a newly built medical doctors’ quarters along the Airport Road.

It was a well-designed quarters comprising 78 units of three bedroom apartments of 13 blocks of two-storey buildings with each block having six apartments. The building was fully fenced, landscaped, flowered and provided with sporting facilities and playground.

Osinbajo then commissioned a shopping complex with 78 shops that are meant to be allocated to operators of small and medium businesses.

The vice president at the Maiduguri GSM Market assured traders of Buhari’s commitment towards supporting and empowering them.

He then paid another visit to the Northeast Children Learning Centre, which is a donor-funded primary to secondary school institution, privately initiated by him in March 2017, during his 60th birthday, to provide homes, education and entrepreneurship skills to 1,500 children orphaned by insurgency across the northeast.

Osinbajo who had visited the school on previous visits to Borno, interacted with orphans schooling at the centre.

Returning to the task of commissioning the project, the vice president unveiled a mega size senior secondary school named after one of Borno’s foremost personalities, late Alhaji Mai Deribe.

The fully fenced, landscaped and flowered school is made up of 30 classrooms for at least 1,200 students, three laboratories, administrative block and sporting facilities.

Osinbajo also commissioned Gonidamgari community road which passes communities that include Abbaganaram, Railway terminus, Borno Aluminium, down to Borno flour mill junction in Maiduguri.

He launched the 30th edition of federal government’s MSME Clinic with more than 100 business owners to showcase their products and interacted with federal officials involved with enhancing businesses for local consumption and export.

