Osimhen’s Napoli Crash out of Europa League

Femi Solaja

It was a mixed fortune for Nigerian players in the European football night as Barcelona breezed through to the Europa League last 16 with a 4-2 (5-3 on aggregate) win over Napoli with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in action for the home side.

Elsewhere, the duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo stood like Trojan as Rangers eliminated Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw of the night and qualified to the next stage of the tournament.

In Naples, the Catalans got off to a firing start as they were 2-0 up within 13 minutes, thanks to Jordi Alba’s counter attack and a Frenkie de Jong screamer.

Napoli looked to have clawed their way back into the game after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s fumble brought down Victor Osimhen just inside the box to award the home side a penalty. Captain Lorenzo Insigne calmly slotted home from the spot.

But Gerard Pique was clinical just before the break, while January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the other side of half time to seal the victory.

Matteo Politano managed to pull one back for the Italian side in the game’s dying minutes but it was a mere consolation for Napoli with their fate already sealed.

At the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Rangers got off in flying start with a penalty in the 22nd minute which was converted by James Tavernier but Jude Bellingham got the equaliser in the 31st minute and before the end of the stanza, Donyell Malen puts the away side in front. But James Tavernier restored parity in the 57th minute.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

