LG Vice Chair, Three Others Remanded over Assault on Policemen in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Vice Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Amaka Anigwe, has been remanded in prison for allegedly assaulting policemen on stop and search duties in the state.

Anigwe, 26 years old lady, was remanded by an Asaba Magistrate Court, along with one Samuel Agu, 29 years, and two others last Friday after assaulting the police officers on legitimate duties.

THISDAY learnt that the vice chairman, while driving an SUV, with registration No. Delta Asaba-33HK, was flagged down by the policemen at about 9.30 pm last Thursday along Nnebisis road by Kowen for routine checks.

Instead of cooperating with the security agents, it was gathered, the she jumped down from her vehicle and started shouting “do you know who I am?” and allegedly rushed and slapped one of the personnel.

It was while she was shouting on top of her voice, THISDAY learnt, that Samuel Agu, who also was driving by, parked his vehicle and joined the fray by slapping one of the policemen. Agu, it was gathered, was also joined by two others in the attack on the security agents.

Security sources disclosed that the vice chairman was buoyed by the support she got from Agu and two others and rained slaps on the security agents, who were provoked but calmed themselves from shooting in the ensued melee.

“The security men were provoked to the point of shooting but calmed themselves down. They thereafter called for reinforcement before the attackers were subdued, arrested and were taking to “A” Division of the Nigeria Police station in Asaba,” the source said.

THISDAY learnt that the suspects were arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, in Asaba on 16-counts charges and were remanded at Ogwashi Ukwu and Agbor Correctional centres.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officers, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed the incident.

He said the case has been adjourned till March 16, this year for hearing.

