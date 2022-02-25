Iwuajoku: Execujet, Caverton Facilities Not Designated for Demolition

Chinedu Eze

It has been confirmed that Executive Maintenance and Repair Organisation (MRO), Execujet and Caverton Helicopters are not part of the facilities designated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for demolition to create jet way for the new international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

This was confirmed by the Chairman and CEO of Quits Aviation Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku who told THISDAY that these hangar operators are not in any way obstructing the access to the new terminal.

The new terminal which was built with Chinese loan alongside other terminals at the airports in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano has not been put into use due to lack of maneuvering space (jet way) and access for aircraft that would board and disembark passengers at the terminal.

THISDAY learnt that the hangars that would be affected are Evergreen and Domino and the Lagos office of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) but FAAN had secured alternative place for the two operators.

“The new terminal has nothing to do with Execujet, the safety envelope area where plane can move into the place is by Evergreen and Domino. These are the two areas blocking the entrance to the jet way of the new terminal. It does not affect Caverton and Execujets,” Iwuajoku said.

THISDAY investigation also revealed that the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had inspected the area and an official of FAAN disclosed that officials from the Ministry of Aviation have started holding talks with the affected companies on how to relocate their operations to the new place.

“What happened was that senior officials from the Ministry came some time ago to relocate Evergreen. When they came, they finally found a place where they are going to put Evergreen, they have given them land; it is just after cargo terminal area. And they also gave Domino a place there. What they have to do is to disassemble what they have here and go and assemble them back there,” FAAN official told THISDAY.

THISDAY also learnt that already the federal government has started servicing the loans borrowed from Chinese Exim bank for the construction of the terminal and the other ones at the aforementioned airports, as the ones at Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja airports have been put into use

The terminal facility in Lagos would have been operational since early last year but for the lack of space for the movement of aircraft in the new infrastructure.

“It is terrible for government to be paying interest on an airport terminal that they are not using. We have airport facility that is ready but they are not using it because of those two hangars. It is not the fault of the hangar owners; it is the fault of the Minister at that time for not carrying FAAN engineers along in choosing a place where the new terminal would be built. They went and located that terminal at the wrong side of the airport,” a source at the airport told THISDAY.

An industry stakeholder advised the Ministry of Aviation to secure presidential order to repossess the areas the two hangars are located for public use, as alternative places have been given to them.

