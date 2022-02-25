Igbokwe Lied About my Position on 2023 Presidential Poll, says Ajulo

Popular Abuja-based lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo disagrees with a statement that disparages President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Bola Tinubu, which was credited to him

Constitutional lawyer and Coordinator, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo (PYO), Kayode Ajulo has described the comments credited to him by Mr. Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, as falsehood.

Ajulo said the interpretation of his statements by Igbokwe on his social media page is untrue and do not represent the content and context of his TV interview.

He stated this on in a statement personally signed by him in Abuja.

“Apparently, Pa. Igbokwe must have watched another version of interview to have warranted such erroneous misrepresentation of my stances which were simple and clear enough to understand,’ he said.

Igbokwe, had reacted to a national television’s popular political programme interview of Ajulo where he analysed governance under the present administration and the chances of the APC in 2023 presidential election.

According to a thread of posts on Igbokwe’s Facebook page, he claimed that Ajulo mocked President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his interview.

Some of the posts on Igbokwe’s Facebook page were also targeted at the person of the human rights lawyer.

Ajulo, who disregarded these claims, said the clip of his live interview on Politics Today is still on the television’s website for whoever that seeks clarity.

“I am disappointed at how it is very comfortable for somebody in the rank of Pa. Joe Igbokwe to deliberately distort facts for whatever reasons best known to him. I challenge him to present where I made these statements in the interview.

“Asiwaju is a well respected leader across party lines and I even acknowledged his benevolence towards me in that interview but it’s unfortunate that did not interest Pa Igbokwe.

“I’m a known defender of President Buhari both in Court of Law and in public space.

“My reference to Mr. President’s health was on the basis of his own statements that his age tells on his performance, that he could have even performed more than he has done.

“How does referencing age and having personal preference for a younger and more competent person to become the next president of Nigeria translate to insults?

“And if I had quoted the many important responsibilities on the desk of the Vice President as part of reasons he has not officially declared to run for president, how does it mean to saying another person is jobless.

“This is simply a matter of perceptive of priority for Prof. Osinbajo as at this time period.

“Therefore, Joe Igbokwe should be bold enough to vent his thoughts and stand by them.

“He cannot stylishly hang his hidden thoughts on my open and harmless statements. For me, this puts a question tag on Baba Igbokwe’s loyalty to his mind and even his principal,” Ajulo said.

Ajulo said the 2023 presidential election cannot thrive on propaganda, saying Nigerians are expecting campaign manifestos centred on real issues and how to set the country on the path of sustainable development.

“I am a noble man of conviction and I toe the path of integrity. Pa Igbokwe thrive on causing unreasonable upheavals where simple understanding is needed.

“That is evident in many inciting statements that have been credited to him in the media. I don’t understand what he stands to gain by misrepresenting my words to cause tension where there is none.

“I really do not understand what Pa. Igbokwe meant with: ‘He will hear from us soonest.’

“He should be reminded that I am a lawyer and I don’t take issues of threat for granted. So, he has to be very deliberate about his statements and urge that his principal to call him to order,” he said.

According to him, the realities of 2023 elections campaign is beyond campaign of calumny.

“Nigerians will only entertain issues based campaign with practicable ways to tackling prevailing issues.

“This is a mere distraction. My position on 2023 presidential election is simple and clear.

“Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the best option for the APC and Nigeria.” Ajulo said.

*Dr. Ajulo is the Principal Partner at the Castle of Law, Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

