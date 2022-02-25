Five Killed, Huge Sums of Money Carted away as Robbers Raid Banks in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No fewer than five persons, including policemen, were yesterday reportedly shot dead in a coordinated armed robbery attacks on three commercial banks in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command spokesman, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the robbery attacks but did not give details.

The suspected armed robbers were also said to have carted away unspecified huge sums of money from the banks robbed

A resident of the home town, said the attacks on the banks were too coordinated, describing it like a commando operation because robbers launched the attacks simultaneously.

According to the source, “The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People were just running helter-skelter.”

Residents were said to be making contract with security agencies to come to the rescue of the banks and the residents.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the attacks, saying, “ that’s true sir”, and did not provide further details when THISDAY probed

further.

