EMTECH, InfoSwift Set to Drive Innovation for Financial Inclusion

Emma Okonji

To further drive financial inclusion initiative among African countries, Nigeria inclusive, EMTECH and Global InfoSwift Consulting (GIC) are set to bridge the existing knowledge gap in the financial technology space, with the launch of a novel solution called ‘FINREG Learn’.

The solution which is expected to bridge the existing knowledge gap in the payment industry and enhance financial inclusion, is a capacity-building program, designed to empower financial regulators and financial services providers (FSPs) in navigating the Fintech and financial inclusion efforts that are currently booming across the African continent.

Announcing the solution at a press conference in Lagos recently, EMTECH and GIC said the ‘FINREG Learn’ will deliver rich content on very relevant and dynamic topics of financial services in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Regulatory Sandbox and OpenBanking.

According to the organisers, FINREG Learn, is a capacity-building event that would come in three core and interrelated areas such as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Regulatory Sandbox Framework, and API & Open Banking, to be held virtually from 14 to 18 March 2022.

‘FINREG Learn’ invites African regulators, supervisors, banks and fintechs to explore emerging technologies that enable regulators to create regulatory environments that promote innovative products to market faster and safely while delivering modern digital financial services infrastructure for universal financial inclusion and financial market resilience.

The program boosts African and international thought leaders from the academic, financial service market practitioners and regulatory sectors.

Announcing the initiative, the Executive Director for Africa at EMTECH, Mr.Tunji Odumuboni, said: “FINREG Learn focuses on the implications of financial technology and regulatory innovation on the future of money and payments. That is why the agenda covers topics such as ensuring consumer protection, mitigating cybersecurity risks, AML risks, balancing financial inclusion with financial stability objectives in the regulatory sandbox framework, and bridging the regulator and innovator data and language barriers with APIs.”

Speaking about the capacity-building program, Founder and CEO of EMTECH, Carmelle Cadet, said: “African central banks and regulators are moving forward with their innovation and digitisation efforts to build resilient and stable financial markets across the continent, and in today’s world, there is a crucial need for collaboration and regulatory innovation to enable successful and sound outcomes that will impact more than one billion Africans across the continent.”

Founder and CEO, Global InfoSwift Consulting, Mr. Afolabi Oke, said: “We are excited to welcome senior financial regulation and financial service professionals’ registrations. The program is designed with those involved in areas such as policy and regulation, strategy, innovation, compliance, risk management, IT, financial market infrastructure policy and oversight and payments management in mind.”

Independent Non-Executive Director, Global Infoswift Consulting, Mrs. Adeola Azeez, said: “We strive for delegates to gain deep insights into actionable solutions to challenges they face and together to be the accelerators of the transformative changes in technology-driven financial services evolution across the African continent.

EMTECH develops easy to deploy, highly secure, cloud-based software for Central Banks to become more innovative, provide financial inclusion and build infrastructure resilience in the era of open banking and digital currency, while Global InfoSwift Consulting is an independent business entity with successful track record across several focused solution areas and client base.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

