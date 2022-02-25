Buhari Inaugurated Multipurpose Sport Complex Donated to NIPSS

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurates a multi-purpose Sports Complex at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State.

The complex has been named ‘Professor Habu Galadima Sports Complex, in memory of the late Director-General of the Institute.

The complex was donated by a former participant of the Institute and Group Chairman of Capital Express Holdings Limited, Chief Tony Aletor.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, the President applauded the philanthropist for his gestures, adding that the sporting facilities comprising a mini stadium, basketball court, volleyball court, handball court and Lawn tennis court with three extra seating pavilion will further help to stabilise participants at the elite institute.

He charged the participants and the entire NIPSS community to take advantage of the facilities to the fullest to keep fit and healthy, adding that after strenuous research, there is the need to recreate and interact with one another.

In his remark during the handing over ceremony, Aletor said the idea behind the success story of the commissioned was an oxymoron of history.

He said that a conversation between the late Director-General of the Institute, Galadima inspired the construction of the complex, adding that his successor Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd) who keyed into the vision gave all the support required towards completion of the project.

Aleto said, “In addition to the sports facilities to ensure the convenience of participants and the entire NIPSS community, four well built hygienic and convenient toilets were added to the facilities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

