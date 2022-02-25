2023 Presidency: ‘Saraki ‘ll Heal Wounds Inflicted on Nigerians by APC’

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman of the Bukola Saraki for President Contact and Mobilisation Committee Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, has said that the former senate President is the best aspirant with the capacity to heal the wounds inflicted on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hagher stated this yesterday when he led a delegation of the contact and mobilisation committee of the Abubakar Saraki Presidential Campaign organisation to Kaduna yesterday.

He described Saraki as a quintessential Nigerian who will unify and address the challenges facing the country if elected President in 2023.

Hagher said: “Our candidate, Senator Bukola Saraki, is a quintessential Nigerian. He is easily identified as a Nigerian that we all aspire to become when we as citizens are not defined by our tribes, our states or our religions.

“He is the person who will be accepted by the North, the South.

“He is the person who will heal the wounds that have been inflicted on Nigeria by the callous administration of the APC.”

According to him, Saraki is well educated, stressing that “now that Nigeria is very sick, Nigeria needs a medical doctor”.

He declared that Nigerians were sick and tired of the APC, which according to him, “was not a party in the first place”.

“It was a strange amalgamation of strange bedfellows that came together, whose sole purpose was to steal power.

“Every one wanted to exercise power and they left no stone unturned to tell lies, organised all kinds of propaganda.

“After six years, all we have seen is a terrible civilian dictatorship that has nothing but to continue to blame the PDP for their failures”, Hagher said.

According to him, Kaduna state, the former capital of the northern region, is a very important state that should not be in the hands of the APC.

“It is regrettable that Kaduna state and indeed the whole country has become the bedrock of insecurity…

“We have seen that the APC was not prepared for power. They have failed to make Nigeria better than they found it.

“Now Nigerians have known better and are getting ready to vote the APC out of power next year.

“And to do that, we have to prepare today. That is why the PDP is getting its house in order,”he said.

Hagher said the APC is not able to hold ordinary convention because “they do not understand the mechanics of dialogue and consensus.”

He said: “The PDP is well organised and we are presenting you with a candidate who the PDP needs to put to defeat every other candidate that the APC brings”.

Also speaking, a former acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, said the PDP will bounce back to power in 2023.

“We are here today to tell you that insha allah PDP will come back in 2023.

“But we are here today to tell you that the time had come for us to unite…

“Saraki is a bridge that will connect Nigeria. Saraki will promote a united Nigeria.

He has served as governor, special assistant to Obasanjo on budgeting and as a the President of the senate”, Baraje said.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the PDP in Kaduna state, Mr. Hassan Hyat, described Saraki as a humble man.

He said Saraki demonstrated humility when after losing the PDP Presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019, he accepted to lead Atiku’s campaign.

“If he is not a humble person, he would not have agreed to lead Atiku’s campaign in 2019.

“Saraki helped the country so much when he was senate President.

He is a gentleman and a leader per excellence”, Hyat said.

He disclosed that Saraki supported the PDP in Kaduna state during the council polls in 2021 and the party won majority of the councillorship elections.

