Weights and Measures Act: FG Reads Riot Act to Oil, Gas Companies, Officials

Gilbert Ekugbe

The federal government yesterday sounded a note of warning to its officials and oil and gas companies that contravened the provisions of the Weight and Measures Act that erring officials and oil and gas companies found wanting would be disciplined in line with the extant rules and regulations of government.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, at a one day Stakeholders’ engagement with the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Petroleum Product Depot Owners Association (PPDOA), urged all the stakeholders to cooperate with his ministry in order to move the sector forward in the overall interest of the country.

Adebayo, who was represented by the Director, Weights and Measures Department, Mr. Hassan Tai Ejibunu, said the outcomes of the engagement would be critically evaluated and distilled for implementation.

He said: “That is why the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has come up with different policy measures that will enable business to thrive and grow in the country.”

He called on the major stakeholders to provide the inspectors of Weights and Measures Department with full maximum cooperation whenever they carry out their statutory duties, which is for the common good of all.

“It will be necessary for me to urge all to ensure that all your weighing and measuring equipment are in conformity with the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act at all times and also ensure prompt payment of the statutory fees after the verification of the equipment to ascertain they are good and fit for use for trade,” he added.

He stated that the stakeholders’ engagement was to further create awareness about the activities of Weights and Measures Department to the major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector and requested the cooperation and understanding of the stakeholders for the department to perform its legitimate statutory duties as assigned to it by the laws of the federation and other subsisting regulations and gazettes.

He said the ministry is not unaware of the numerous challenges being faced by members of MOMAN and PPDOAA in the process of carrying out business in the prevailing economic situation, assuring that the ministry is going to work in concert with other relevant agencies of government to ensure that stakeholders have a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Also speaking on behalf of the Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, the Secretary of MOMAN, Mr. Kingsley Ojimba, said the association is committed to playing a viable role in the downstream sector and would strengthen its partnership with stakeholders to promote the federal government’s ease of doing business mandate in the country.

