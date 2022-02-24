Vbank Embarks on CSR Initiative

Ugo Aliogo

One of Nigeria’s foremost digital bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank, Vbank has unveiled the redesigned and beautified Thompson Avenue Roundabout located in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director, Vbank, Gbenga Omolokun, lauded the initiative and expressed the commitment of the bank to deliver efficient service to its customers.

Omolokun said: “Vbank is committed to bringing the brand closer to its customers. While many know us as a digital bank, we do need to create some offline experience that our customers can relate to.”

He hinted that this roundabout also serves as a strategic investment in infrastructure, and beautification of the Community.

Omolokun added: “We are proud to be positioned in such a prestigious neighbourhood and we look forward to coming to more neighbourhoods near you as we stay committed to providing excellent service.”

Also commenting on the roundabout, Brand Manager, Vbank, Olufemi Olasope, stated: “Every aspect of the roundabout has been deliberately chosen to appropriately beautify the environs and communicate our brand’s message. The greenery signifies the growth we help our customers achieve, while the walkways aim to encourage everyone to interact with us.”

