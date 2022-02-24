US, Imo Govt Collaborate to Scale Up COVID-19 Vaccination

Ugo Aliogo

The United States has reiterated its commitment to support Nigeria and other countries around the world to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, disclosed this in her remarks at the flag-off of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign hosted by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

She shared the United States Global Action plan to help coordinate areas that the world has identified as the most significant barriers to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will increase COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake amongst the people of Imo State.

Leonard noted that the U.S. has recommitted increasing access to vaccines, boosting vaccine confidence by tackling misinformation, improving last-mile vaccine delivery, and supporting health workers to vaccinate people.

“Part of this commitment is reflected in the U.S. donation of over 21.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, accounting for over 35 percent of the total donations to Nigeria,” she said.

The United States Government’s commitment is reflected in the technical and logistics support to ensure vaccines get to all citizens who need them the most. U.S. assistance also focuses on getting vaccines into arms so that no vaccines expire unnecessarily when millions of people need them. “No one is safe from the pandemic until everyone is safe, and the only way to do that is through safe and effective vaccines,” she added.

Ambassador Leonard used the opportunity to recognize the efforts of the U.S. -CDC, USAID, and the U.S. Department of Defense Walter Reed Army Program for their support to Nigeria’s vaccine rollout. In addition, she thanked U.S. CDC’s implementing partner, the Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria (CCFN), for their pivotal role in ramping up vaccine access and uptake in Imo and other states.

She commended Uzodinma for his efforts to make the vaccines available, while urging all those eligible to come out and get vaccinated to secure the health and wellbeing of the Imo people.

She called on community leaders and other gatekeepers to join hands with the government to safeguard the people’s health in the State. “We need your support to champion the vaccination of the people of Imo and protect them from COVID-19. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria stands with you.”

