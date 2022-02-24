Travel Buddy NG Migrates over 1,000 Nigerians to Dubai, Others in 2021

One of Nigeria’s leading immigration consultancy and traveling agency, Travel Buddy NG, said it successfully migrated over 1,000 Nigerians to different countries around the world in 2021.

The agency which is a subsidiary of the Roosewood Group of Companies with a heavy presence in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and Lagos, Nigeria, said it still has a wide range of clients that are willing to migrate.

Travel Buddy offers skilled immigration to New Zealand, UK, Canada, Australia, Poland and the United Arab Emirates on a residency and citizenship basis.

It also offers citizenship by investment schemes to countries such as Cyprus, Bulgaria, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Malta, Panama and St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and loads of travel advisories to Thailand, China, Singapore, Vietnam and other jurisdictions.

Its dynamism and committed team of professionals who speak dozens of languages in the world makes it a preferred travel agency.

These qualities enable them to give each client a personal and specialised consultation experience.

Speaking on the migration success, The CEO of Roosewood Company, Comrade Ben said, “it brings so much joy to my heart to see the numbers of people we have been able to help with their migration puzzles. When it comes to immigration, you can’t just make claims and deceive people because it is a game of numbers. “

