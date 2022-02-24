Sports Betting Giant, BetKing, Celebrates 4th Anniversary in Nigeria

Leading sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has marked four years of revolutionising the digital sports entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The anniversary celebration was commemorated on Tuesday with the brand’s executives and its key stakeholders in attendance.

With Austin Jay Jay Okocha as its brand ambassador, BetKing is hoping that the Super Eagles will beat Ghana’s Black Stars to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The event provided an opportunity for the company to restate its commitments and goals through the past four years, to shape the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers.

As part of its 4th year anniversary celebration, the company launched a campaign under the theme of “4 Years on the Throne”, which entailed several activities designed to reward its community of Kings and Kingmakers (customers & agents).

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Betking Nigeria, Toyin Pinheiro SAN, said: “The Group entered the African market in 2018 and has now grown to be a significant player in the region with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia.

“We are thrilled to celebrate four years of crowning Kings, building Kingmakers, and creating life-changing moments of excitement. We are proud to celebrate this monumental milestone and we also use this opportunity to thank our team, partners, agents, customers, and all stakeholders who have supported our vision of creating an efficient system that enables the quests of our Kings and Kingmakers.”

Managing Director of BetKing, Gossy Ukanwoke, while listing some of the CSR that his betting company has done, also listed the support given to the Asisat Oshoala Foundationto develop young women in sports and education.

Others include; Sponsorship of the KidsPort Initiative- an after-school football programme that recognises young people in Orphanages with football talent who are given the platform and training to develop the talent and transform their lives.

“As part of the build-up to the Anniversary ceremony, a novelty match was hosted between BetKing staff & senior team of the KidsPort initiative on Saturday, February 19th.”

It also Empowered 200 market women in rebuilding their shops; in collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, amongst other CSR duties.

