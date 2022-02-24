Shell, Total Energies Advocate Incentives to Boost Investments in Gas Sector, Seek Review of PIA

Peter Uzoho

Multinational oil and gas companies, Shell and Total Energies, have stressed the need for the Nigerian government to provide some incentives to attract more investors into the nation’s gas sector.

The international oil companies (IOCs) specifically called for an amendment in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to provide more clarity and better fiscal terms for Deepwater gas investments, insisting that more clarity on gas marketing terms would help to attract more investors into the gas space.

The Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Mrs. Elohor Alboni and the Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies Deepwater, Mr. Victor Bandele, jointly opined that such incentives were needed now that the country is moving aggressively towards gas, having chosen gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel.

They spoke at a panel at the ongoing sixth edition of Sub-Saharan African Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC 2022) with the theme: “Fostering Collaboration to Create Cross Border Partnerships across the Oil, Gas and Energy Spectrum”.

The topic of the panel session was: “IOCs: Dynamics of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Energy, Oil, Gas Industry, as We Strive to Low Carbon Future.”

Responding to a question on how the PIA would impact investment in low carbon economy in Nigeria, Bandele said, “So, there is a drive for gas. We are still asking for the terms of the gas, the terms for the marketing part of the gas, to be such that it would be extremely attractive for the investors.

“But when you look at the Act itself, it has brought a lot of clarity to the fiscal terms. So, all the investors can now come in and look at the terms and decide whether it is comfortable, that they feel good about it, and want to invest in this country.

“I think that the area that is silent in the Act that I want to really point out is the one around, if one has a solution, that you can actually approach government with the solution and get incentives from government.

“So, this is something that is not so obvious. But I think they tried to as much as possible bring that out. I think in the coming years or coming months, we would see clarity on how we can move forward on new projects that will be attractive to the investor, and that will be very good for the country itself.”

He, however, stated that the PIA brought clarity as to where government wants to drive the industry to, adding that most of the government’s aspirations and initiatives being pushed on gas were all expressed in the legislation.

On her part, Alboni, who was represented at the panel by the General Manager, Business Development and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Bashir Bello, said issues around Deepwater gas provisions in the PIA need to be reviewed to bring in better fiscal terms.

She explained that the review of the PIA for a better fiscal terms for gas investment would allow investors to support government efforts in achieving low carbon economy and increasing gas production.

Alboni said, “Just as a point around PIA, and I do agree that it has created stability and certainty that we have all been waiting for.

“But in terms of supporting low carbon energy sources, I think that, given what we have also known with the government effort of taking up gas initiatives, there are still areas that need to be looked upon around Deep water gas.

“I think there are areas that need to be addressed in terms of fiscal terms, and we are looking forward to an opportunity where an amendment can actually create a much more better fiscal environment to enable gas production especially in deepwater space.”

