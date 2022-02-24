Security Operatives Rescue Kidnapped A’Ibom Medical Doctor

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Security operatives in Akwa Ibom State have rescued a medical doctor, Ekpo Essien, who was kidnapped in the state government Cottage Hospital in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state within 24 hours.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said yesterday that the rescued medical doctor is safe, debriefed and reunited with his family.

According to him, “As a Command, we have never and will never rest on our oars in ensuring that the good people of this state can live in a secure and peaceful environment, especially when a heinous crime has been committed.

“We are doing our best to be proactive to prevent the commission of crimes, but where we are unable to do so and a crime is committed, we will spare no resources, including personal resources, to ensure that we apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Dr Ekpo Essien of Cottage Hospital in Mkpat Enin is safe, debriefed and reunited with his lovely family. We remain resolute and on course.”

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the hospital premises last Tuesday morning, and abducted the medical doctor in his car.

The state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had while reacting to the kidnap saga said the association was at a loss why indeed any doctor, especially this particular young doctor, would be the target for kidnappers considering that his only possession of worth is his medical knowledge and skills, his unflinching passion to avail healing to the sick and his dedication and love for Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.

