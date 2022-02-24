Samsung Announces Teni as the new A-Series Ambassador

Nosa Alekhuogie

Samsung Nigeria has signed one of Nigeria’s burgeoning artiste, Teni the Entertainer, as ambassador for its A-series range of mobile phones in Nigeria. The announcement was made official after Teni signed a memorandum of understanding at Samsung office in Lagos.

The Marketing Team Lead, Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said: “Teni represents the core values of Samsung. The Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, self-expression and excellence in performance. These very same qualities have been typified by Teni in the course of her career. Her quality and depth of work as well as versatility as an entertainer have endeared her to Nigerians and beyond. We are indeed glad to have her as our brand ambassador.”

Marketing Manager, MX Business, Samsung Nigeria, Omolade Agbadaola, said the signing of the award-winning musician would give Samsung another window of opportunity of reaching out to more Nigerians via the teeming fans of Teni.

“It is important to us, as a brand, to connect with customers at all touchpoints and, in so doing, we have recognized and chosen Teni who is one of the biggest stars in the music and entertainment industry here in Nigeria, and of course in West Africa by extension. As we all know, Music and entertainment is a huge industry here and one of the passion points of people in West Africa,” Omolade added.

Commenting on the ambassadorial designation, Teni the Entertainer said she was thrilled to be chosen as an ambassador for Samsung A-Series brand.

“Samsung is an aspirational brand and one of the biggest in the world. I am excited because of the things we will bring to life working together. This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship, which I hope will continue into the foreseeable future,” Teni said.

She added: “Samsung is a respectable brandall over the world for its reliable and durable products, which made it very easy for me to accept the offer of being an ambassador for the A-series range of phones.”

