Red Star Valentine Challenge Produces 10 Lucky Winners

Not less than 10 winners have emerged in the recently concluded social media campaign themed ‘Red Star Valentine Challenge’, which ran from February 10-15th starting on the 10th of February as a special valentine activation for its loyal clientele.

The campaign engaged its online fans to answer three questions across their social media handles, after which ten lucky winners were carefully selected based on the terms and conditions.

In a conversation with the Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, Victor Ukwat, he said that Valentine’s Day is all about giving and showing love to friends, family, loved ones, and even strangers. “Red Star Express is always appreciative of its customers, and we decided to provide them with the opportunity to win gifts to celebrate Valentine’s Day”.

The Deputy General Manager, Red Star Express, Kayode Agbe, said, “I congratulate all the lucky winners, I know that the parameters set were met, and it is our special Valentine’s day gift to you”.

