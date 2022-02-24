Quickteller to Reward JAMB Candidates with Free Tutorials

Emma Okonji

Interswitch Group, the foremost pan-African digital payment and commerce company, is offering free tutorials to candidates that purchase JAMB ePINs for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination on the Quickteller platform as part of its commitment to promote quality education in Nigeria.

The sale of the JAMB ePINs commenced on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Registration for the exam (UTME) will last for five weeks and end on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Candidates are advised to optimise this registration period.

The tutorials will commence a few weeks before the examination and is exclusive to candidates who procured their ePINs on Interswitch-enabled platforms, such as QuicktellerMobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. The tutorials will be available virtually to candidates across the country.

Interswitch revealed that the tutorials would hold for seven weeks and cover 10 subjects namely: Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in English, Government, Commerce, Economics and Accounting.

On the other hand, Interswitch has also made a provision to incentivise Quickteller Paypoint agents who sell the JAMB ePINon their platforms. The company announced that QuicktellerPaypoint agents will receive huge commissions per ePINtransaction.

Group Head of Growth Marketing, Merchants and Ecosystem at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, said: “The importance of tutoring and coaching cannot be underestimated as prospective students prepare for the 2022 UTME exams. At Interswitch, we strongly believe in the power of learning and coaching. Also, we believe that when a child is provided with the necessary skills and knowledge, excellence remains the ultimate result.

“This is why Interswitch is providing students the unique opportunity of being coached by seasoned teachers who have continued to distinguish themselves as they prepare for the 2022 UTME exams. Also, as an enterprise committed to the growth of Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMEs), QuicktellerPaypoint Agents also will receive as much as N14O per ePINtransaction, including other fantastic commissions on every transaction engaged on the Quickteller platform. As an organisation committed to the growth and development of the Nigerian youth, Interswitch remains committed to providing opportunities for the realisation of their dreams and aspirations.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

