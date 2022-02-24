PwC: Cricket Aligns with our Values

Partner at PricewaterHouse Coopers, Tolu Adeleke, said on Tuesday that the 3rd National Cricket Under-17 Championship that was concluded in Abuja at the weekend rings with the firm’s desire to strengthen the society by promoting ethics, youth empowerment and re-imagining the future together.

“For us, having kids in their hundreds band together to chase common goal as this Championship is designed essentially to help promote the values of unity to strengthen the society. These are the same things that formed the core of what we are about as an organisation,” Adeleke reaffirmed.

The South-south Under-17 Boys and Girls teams won the two categories this year. 784 players contested for the title from the six-geo-political regions of the country.

The weeklong championship was also graced by Olympian Mary Onyali-Omagbemi who also had the opportunity to advise the kids on the many privileges that sport had afforded her, including scholarship and meeting with people from different backgrounds that’s totally different from hers.

“You can enjoy sports scholarship and meet people you never would have through sport. Some of you when you focus you can really do well and earn your living through sports,” Onyali said

Head Marketing and Communication at PwC, Delia Asuzu, said this edition of the championship has been an upgrade of the previous one in terms of numbers of players that featured and the level of organsiation involved.

According to Asuzu; “We keep working with the Federation to tune up the quality of the event in all the ways we can and we are glad to see that they are equally aligned with us reaching and building the young players. This is key for us.”

