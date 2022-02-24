PUTTING THE BEST FOOT FORWARD

Danladi Dunhu writes that Abdullahi Adamu has what it takes to steer APC to victory

The drummer’s beats are still sounding loud in the air. The earliest dancers are still in the market square, displaying their skills, to the admiration of some compatriots. The list of the earliest performers is legendarily long. Quite patriotic party men; no woman has interest in the ruling APC’s top post so far. Notable among the earliest campaigners are former governor of Nasarawa State, and now senator representing Nasarawa South, Alhaji Umaru Tanko Al-makura; former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar; a former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; and former Benue State governor, now Minister of Special Duties, Mr. George Akume. Others include renowned Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) chieftain, Saliu Mustapha; Senator Sani Musa, aka 313; former Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Isa Yuguda; and renowned Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) chieftain in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Comrade Soni Monidafe.

These are all eminent party stalwarts, whose inalienable rights to vie for any leadership position in the party are indisputable. But while these aspirants strut through the market square jockeying for the coveted office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is pertinent for loyal party members to remember that the party’s stuttering state can best be stabilised by the very best, and not just the good or the not-so-good within its fold.

The emergence of a vivacious APC, with its rapturous 2014/2015 campaign slogan: “APC: Change”, endeared the party to virtually every heart across the country, including some dyed in the wool PDP members. The flicker of hope in the party’s great potential was further accentuated by the emergence of a government, at the national level, led by Muhammadu Buhari, who, for many, symbolized the “change mantra” in the APC’s sloganeering.

President Buhari has now run his race, literally. What is paramount at a time like this, therefore, is to set the stage for stabilising the party, ahead of the general elections, where a successor to the incumbent will emerge. Such a contest, for a party like the APC, begins with its ability to choose an adroit leader to steer its ship to victory.

President Buhari personally had to warn, recently, that unless the simmering crisis within the party is managed well, the opposition could take over power during the next elections. Responding to a question on the crisis in the party, and on whether such crisis will allow the party’s planned convention to hold, in a recent interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), President Buhari said: “Well, we have a time frame. We have to work because the four-year circle is constitutional. It cannot be interfered with by anybody. So, if the party couldn’t agree, then the opposition can take over”.

And this clear warning, from no other person than the leader of the party, is good reason for critical stakeholders to sharpen their eyes in the search for a personality that will take over as national chairman of the APC. None of the earliest dancers in the market square, to my mind, fits that bill. At the risk of repeating what I said above, the APC now needs someone that has an enviable profile, and an unscathed reputation, to lead it out of the current crisis situation.

But while I was agonising over the absence of the most suitable candidate for the post amongst those out campaigning, I suddenly saw, like a thunderbolt, Senator Abdullahi Adamu sprang up, and threw his hat in the ring. This was a few days to the earlier date scheduled for the party’s national convention, which was Saturday, 26th February, 2022. I, like many others, believe that Senator Adamu is the perfect fit for this job, and that the APC should crown him as leader of its National Working Committee, come 26th March, this year.

And my reasons for this believe are not far-fetched. One, while the earliest campaigners for the post were dancing in the market square trying to “sell” their manifestoes, Senator Adamu was busy working to reconcile aggrieved members of the party across the country. And through his travels and interactions with the APC’s members in virtually all parts of Nigeria, I believe he was confronted with the all manner of issues, from which he, to me, has emerged as the most knowledgeable in terms of the complex issues to deal with, if the party must be united as one family.

Secondly, he has over time exhibited the highest sense of loyalty to the APC. For instance, successive leaderships of the APC have since 2015, simply exposed the party’s leader, President Buhari, and to a reasonable degree, his government, to the vagaries of political vultures, who relentlessly attack his personality and his administration. In most of those cases, as far as I remember, it is this same Senator Adamu who single-mindedly challenge those critics of the president. He literally put his senatorial seat on the line when he confronted the President of the Eighth Senate, Bukola Saraki, when, after the latter’s defection back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made concerted efforts to smear the reputation of the Buhari administration. Other examples of these instances are too many to be mentioned here.

I therefore like to reiterate that the APC frankly needs a dexterous politician, one who has “seen it all”, who is well-schooled in the game of politics in Nigeria. It requires a mature political actor who actively participated in the rambunctious politics of our country, in the second, third, and fourth Republics. It most certainly requires someone who is not just an apparatchik, but has also seen the various walls of governance as a governor, a senator, etc., who can neither be cajoled nor intimidated into taking wrong decisions at any point in the life of the party. The APC surely needs a loyal member that can weather the stormy waters of our politics, especially now that Buhari’s tenure is at its twilight, and the sing-song even among some party members is that once President Buhari, who currently appears to be the only rallying point, leaves the stage, the party could go down with him. This pathway will be most unfortunate, and must be avoided through the choice of an adroit national chairman. All these qualities are surely embedded in Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Dunhu writes from Lokogoma, Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

