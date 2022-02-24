Pastor Rapes 19-year-old Girl During Deliverance in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A pastor in charge of Life and Power Bible Church Ogijo, Ogun State, Mathew Oladapo, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 19-year-old member of the church.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the arrest of the pastor in a statement.

He said: “The pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by the victim, who reported that while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of.

“She stated further that the pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance. In addition, she was asked to come to the church with 1,000 naira note and anointing oil.

“But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed.

“While lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part.”

When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogijo Division, Onatufe Umoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed to have been overwhelmed by spirit.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

