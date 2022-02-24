Ondo Communities Protest Incessant Herdsmen’s Attacks, Call for Proactive Measures

Fidelis David in Akure

Youths of Arimogija and Ijagba communities both in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, yesterday protested against incessant attack by suspected herdsmen terrorising the area.

This is coming few weeks after three persons were shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose LGA while several houses were set ablaze during the incident. This also followed the killing of a popular petrol dealer and his sales representative at Okeluse.

THISDAY gathered that the protest, which took place in front of Ose council secretariat along Imoru Road, Ifon, had the youths convened in their good numbers to register their displeasures and the continues infringement of their rights to life.

An eyewitness, Mr. Chinedu Njoku, who shared video of the protest with journalists said: “It’s no longer news that the people of these communities has for a long time sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Worst still is the killings of six persons, injuring scores by militia herdsmen terrorising the area. The marauders heartlessly graze their thousands cattle’s on the people’s crops, which is their major source of livelihood to leave so many down and out.

“Efforts made by the Ondo State Government to address the spate of insecurity occasioned in the area have not really yielded desirable result.

“The good people of these communities, Arimogija, Ijagba, Imoru, Ute and Okeluse are making a loud call to government at all levels to come to our aids in this most challenging time.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

