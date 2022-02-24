Ondo Assembly Lifts Suspension on Ifedore Council Chairman

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension order placed on the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area, Alex Oladimeji.

Lawmakers in the state House of Assembly had late last year suspended Oladimeji for three months over allegation of gross misconduct.

The latest development was contained in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Olugbenga Omole.

According to the statement, the Assembly Adhoc Committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye, which investigated the council boss, submitted its reviewed report to the parliamentary meeting of the Assembly on February 17, 2022.

“In the reviewed report, the committee noted that allegations against Oladimeji were more political than administrative.

“The committee noted that all grey areas of the allegations in the petition had been thrashed and found to be baseless,” it stated.

Consequent upon the resolution of the Assembly, the Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, recalled the chairman to resume office with immediate effect.

Oleyelogun advised Oladimeji to be more focused in the discharge of his duties, as the House of Assembly pledged to continue to play its supervisory role of ensuring a prompt and adequate dispensation of dividend of democracy to the people.”

