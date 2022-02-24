Nude Photos: Court Strikes out Suit against Ohakim as AGF Withdraws Charges

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has struck out a suit filed against former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

Justice Taiwo struck out the suit following its withdrawal by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpaleke were being prosecuted for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of one Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Based on Amuchienwa’s petition, the police had filed a criminal charge against Ohakim and Okpaleke.

They were scheduled for arraignment on February 24. However, when the matter was called, the AGF represented by Sani Bagudu, requested the withdrawal of the suit to enable the AGF study the case file and take the appropriate action.

Consequently, Justice Taiwo made an order striking out the case, pending when the AGF decides on what next to do in the matter.

The court had on September 27, 2021, held that the AGF has unfettered power to take over the case, following a move

by the police to withdraw the charge against the defendants marked FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020.

In the five-count charge dated November 25, 2020, the police had alleged that Ohakim and Okpareke, knowingly and intentionally, transmitted communication through a computer system to harass and bully Amuchienwa, an offence that is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

Some of the charges read: “That you Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on August 13, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves by knowingly and intentionally sending messages by means of computer system or network in a grossly offensive, pornographic, nude of an indecent obscene and menacing character of one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

“That you Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on August 13, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves to cause annoyance and criminal intimidation to one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.”

