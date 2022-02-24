NRC Charges Nigerians to Help Tackle Vandalism of Equipment

Sunday Okobi

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has called on Nigerians, especially those in communities where rail lines pass through, to help tackle the persistent vandalism of rail tracks and other equipment by criminals, lamenting that it has become a daily occurrence of attacking railway tracks in various part of Nigeria.

At a media parley with journalists at the NRC headquarters in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of NRC, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, said some bad Nigerians were out to sabotage the efforts of the federal government to revive the railways; hence all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.

He disclosed that the trend of vandalism of railway equipment had extended to the newly constructed standard gauge tracks after many attacks on the narrow gauge mostly in Papalanto-Abeokuta axis.

Calling on Nigerians to prevail on those sabotaging the railway system by removing equipment on both the standard and narrow gauge, Okhiria described the trend as serious and alarming, adding that the tracks affected included the Lagos-Ibadan, the Abuja-Kaduna and Warri-Itakpe Standard Gauge Train Services.

“Some people are trying to destroy what all of us have tried to put in place by going to the extent of vandalism, removing clips and all sorts of negative things to sabotage the system.

“I know with your support and cooperation, people will be properly educated. Sabotaging the rail and sabotaging the track of rail infrastructure is not in the best interest of Nigeria.

“It is good that we maintain what we have and we keep it working so that those of us that are alive and using it now will leave it behind for generations to come, who will also appreciate the legacy we are working hard to leave behind.

“So it is becoming alarming and very serious. I don’t want to mention particular regions but people are sabotaging the tracks so bad mostly on the narrow gauge, up till the extent of going to the standard gauge. We have had issues between Papalanto and Abeokuta. We have had issues close to Kaduna on the standard gauge and we have issue close to Ajaokuta where some people are trying to vandalise the tracks and even steal the coaches.

“The government is on the right path listening to us, and they are taking it passionately, doing everything possible to ensure that the rail system services everybody.”

On measures put in place to forestall the attacks on railway facilities and equipment, Okhiria said the NRC is first of all sensitising communities around the railway corridors, adding that security agents are also being equipped to efficiently patrol of the corridors, and that the NRC would also deploy technology like sensors and satellite systems to prevent vandalism.

“We will also design clips that will make it difficult for people to unscrew and remove the rails,” he added.

Meanwhile, recently, operatives of the Railway Command of the Nigerian Police Force arrested three suspects of a syndicate that specialises in vandalising railway tracks in different parts of the country.

The suspects are: Kelechi Ononiwu, 36; Kalu Egbe, 30, and Stanley 27. They were said to have engaged the police in a gun duel a few days ago before their eventual arrest on the Ameka/Mbom rail line in Abia State.

The police noted that it received a distress call from a concerned citizen that over five armed vandals were destroying rail tracks, removing rail sleepers, and loading them into a black Toyota Hiace bus.

On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, officers of the Umuahia Railway Divisional Headquarters were immediately deployed on the scene.

On arriving at the scene, the police stated that the vandals opened fire on them, adding that: “Following strong resistance from the police team, two vandals were arrested and one other sustained bullet injury.”

