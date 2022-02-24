NLNG Appoints GACN’s Boss, Ogunleye Deputy Managing Director

Peter Uzoho

The Board of Directors of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has approved the appointment of the Managing Director of the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye as successor to Mr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu as Deputy Managing Director of the liquefaction company.

NLNG announced this yesterday in a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, stating that Mai-Bornu, who was appointed by the company’s board in April 2016, would return to his parent company, NNPC, at the expiration of his tenure.

Ogunleye, who is concluding his tenure as the managing director of GACN, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, would take over from Mai-Bornu on April 14, 2022, the statement said.

According to the statement, Ogunleye, a lawyer, comes to NLNG with rich gas industry experience. At GACN, he oversees adequate gas supply to the domestic market and manages the interface between gas buyers and sellers.

He was strategic to the federal government’s gas programmes, Decade of Gas and the Autogas initiatives.

Before his appointment at GACN, Ogunleye served as the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of N-Gas Limited (N-Gas), a joint venture company between 2018 and 2019; and Company Secretary and Legal Adviser at Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) Limited (2017-2019) and Nigerian Gas Company Limited (2014 – 2018), both subsidiaries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The company, however stated that Sadeeq, during his tenure, contributed significantly to repositioning NLNG as a globally competitive LNG company and oversaw vital projects, including the Train 7 project, re-marketing of volumes for Trains 1-3, and the expansion of the company’s domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market initiative.

The company added that its out-going deputy managing director also oversaw the implementation of the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road project, one of NLNG’s biggest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and the NLNG’s Realigning to Win (RtW) project, an organisational improvement initiative that has positioned the company as a more effective company.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

