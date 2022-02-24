NIPOST, LASG Sign MoU to Train Courier Operators

Emma Okonji

The Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State government to train dispatch riders of all courier operators.

The long awaited MOu for the proposed Industrial/Proffessional Training for Dispatch Riders nationwide, starting with Lagos State, was signed by both the NIPOST and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) in Lagos recently.

The General Manager of CLRD, Mr. Gideon Oludotun Shonde, who signed on behalf of the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, appreciated the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, for his support and role played in ensuring that the MoU was signed, sealed and collected.

During the signing ceremony, Shonde emphasised that by the NIPOST ACT and Regulatory Guidelines, it is the statutory mandate of NIPOST to train all courier and logistics operators nationwide.

According to him, the mandatory dispatch riders training program would commence in Lagos and would be extended to Benin, Abuja, Portharcourt, and cities in Ogun Stats in no distant time.

He stated that the training was essential for major breakthrough and strategy to ensuring professionalism, in order to promote ethical values, create a positive image for the Postal, Courier, Express and Logistics industry.

Shonde added that the training would enhance security and safety on the Nigerian roads, to protect the industry and all esteemed investors from loss and theft by unprofiled staff and to tackle the menance of touting on Lagos and Ogun routes in a more decisive way.

